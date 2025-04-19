Lawson FM's MFK has addressed rumours concerning her relationship with Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa

In an interview, MFK stated that there was no animosity between her and Auntie Naa, who is her mentor

According to her, the idea of a 'beef' was speculation fuelled by the imaginations of some of their followers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumasi-based radio presenter Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, also known as MFK, has reacted to rumours that she is beefing with Auntie Naa.

In a recent interview, the popular radio personality firmly denied the rumours of a fallout with the Oyerapa FM presenter.

Lawson FM's MFK denies rumours of 'beef' with Oyerepa FM's Aunti Naa. Photo source: MFK, Auntie naa Official

Source: Instagram

MFK, a protege of Auntie Naa, was a presenter at Oyerepa FM, where she often served as the stand-in host of Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo. She left the station for the then newly established Lawson FM in December 2024. to anchor a similar show.

After leaving Oyerapa to establish Lawson Afisem, there have been lingering rumours that MFK had a rift with her mentor.

However, MFK has brushed off the suggestions of a 'beef', describing Auntie Naa as her mother.

"There's no enmity between myself and Aunty Naa. I still call her 'Mummy' because of the deep respect and love I have for her," MFK stated

According to her, the speculation about a 'beef' is a misinterpretation by fans rather than any actual conflict between the two broadcasters.

"Some fans are the ones trying to create the impression that there's a beef, but that's far from the truth," she explained.

MFK also dismissed suggestions of any professional rivalry, emphasising that both she and Aunty Naa share the same mission of supporting vulnerable members of society and advocating for social justice.

"We are working towards the same goal: helping the less privileged. There's no room for competition when you're focused on the people," she concluded.

Watch the video below:

Girls SP talks burial in old video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Oyerepa Afutuo panellist Girls SP had passed away, breaking the hearts of many.

Following her demise, a video of Girls SP speaking about her burial resurfaced on social media.

The video triggered mixed reactions from netizens who expressed their views in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh