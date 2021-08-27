Stonebwoy's son Janam has popped up with new swagger photos

The photos show Janam smiling while rocking a sporty look

Fans have been impressed with both the smile and look of Jananm

Stonebwoy's son, Livingstone Janam Joachim Satekla Jnr, often causes a stir whenever he appears on social media.

Most of the time, Janam who is also known as JJ looks too serious without smiles in his photos online.

But in a new set of photos, Janam has shown that he is a not always serious boy but also has a fun side.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Janam is seen giving off a rare smile as he showed swag like his father.

The two-year-old rocked a blue-coloured Tommy Hilfiger club t-shirt over a pair of khaki shorts. He matched his outfit with a pair of black and white Nike sneakers.

Posing for the photos, the rasta-haired little boy gave a one-finger sign as he smiled for the camera.

In the second photo, Janam held the two-finger sign while pulling out his tongue in a teasing manner.

The photos of Janam were first shared on his official Instagram page with the caption:

"Friday Flex."

Check out the photos as seen on Instagram below:

Reactions

Janam's photos have stirred massive reactions from followers on social media. While some have been surprised by his smiles, others have been impressed with his swag.

stone_burniton tlked about Janam's smile:

"Bossu don smile ❤️❤️❤️."

antoine_mensah hailed Janam for his steeze:

"Effortless! The Steeze ."

benedictabenewaahboadi teased Janam:

"You are wearing diaper with this swagI love that swag❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mzyidaama was impressed with the swag:

"Swag God."

achiaa5191 liked the second photo

"The second pose tho."

Jidula speaks Twi

Janam's photos come after his mother Dr Louisa Satekla recently filmed his sister taking Twi lessons.

Catherine Jidula Satekla received lessons in saying how are you and identifying body parts, including the eyes, teeth, and head in Twi.

Stonebwoy who is currently out of the country gave a hilarious reaction after the video emerged on social media.

