Kuami Eugene recently shared a throwback photo on social media

The photo showed the Highlife singer as a little boy

Fans have been left laughing over Eugene's photo

Music star, Kuami Eugene, known privately as Eugene Marfo, recently gave fans a peek into his childhood.

The Dollar On You singer shared a photo of himself in his early childhood as he celebrated his mother on her birthday.

The photo as sighted by YEN.com.gh showed Eugene dressed in a shirt that was tucked into a pair of shorts. He wore a pair of white shoes with long white socks.

Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Eugene's hair looked quite bushy and he had a very serious-looking face as he posed for the picture.

Check out the photo below:

Fans react

After the throwback photo emerged, many of Kuami Eugene's fans have been reacting on social media.

For most of those who commented, they found the throwback to be funny. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

official_blinkzqueen shouted Kuami Eugene's nickname:

"Rockstar to the world ."

owusuwaamichy sounded shocked:

"Eiiii ."

tiwaah.mercy observed that the mouth looks like the singer:

"The mouth shows is Kuami Eugene ."

brahdarkovibes seemed to agree with the mouth observation:

"Yeah, the mouth resembles Kuami Eugene."

gh_gists said:

"can’t think far."

Kuami Eugene celebrates mother

Kuami Eugene shared the throwback photo as part of photos he shared on his mother's birthday.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Eugene's mother, Juliana Marfo, turned a year older on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The Highlife singer took to social media to share photos of his mother and this throwback photo.

Sharing the photos, Kuami Eugene wrote a heartfelt message to his mother, saying even though he could not pay for all that his mother has sacrificed for him, he has more than enough love for her.

Anita Akuffo's SHS throwback

In other news, a throwback photo of TV3 presenter, Anita Akuffo, has surfaced up online showing her days in SHS.

The photo has Anita dressed in the uniform of Wesley Grammar School with a low haircut.

Many fans have been fascinated by the TV3 presenter's looks back in the day.

