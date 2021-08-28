A little kid has warmed hearts on social media with a heartwarming video in which she could be seen examining her patient

The little kid and her mum played the role of doctor and patient and their video put smiles on the faces of social media users

Doctor Harmony Hanna administered drug for her patient after examining her and discovering that she had fever

A little kid acting the role of a doctor in an adorable video has warmed the hearts of many on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @thehannafamily_, the little girl identified as Harmony Hanna walked into the room with a box and stethoscope to meet her patient.

Doctor Harmony Hanna discovered that her patient had fever. Photo credit: (@thehannafamily_)

When she got in, the patient told her she was sick and the doctor immediately examined her. Harmony would later find out that her patient had fever and she quickly administered drug for her.

She was quick to add that the medicine was yummy, adding that it should be eaten.

Doctor Harmony asked her patient if she was free to leave and the latter said she could take her leave.

The video warmed hearts online

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the video which put smiles on their faces.

An Instagram user with the handle @woohoneychild said:

"It’s the temp check for me."

@randi_ambro commented:

"omg i can’t take how cute she is! that smile when she walks in is so precious."

@mags_sz wrote:

"I’d love to hear “you sick?” from my doc straight away, she’s a cutie pie"

@kiaraathehusky

"She is lovely .. She is so cute .. Love from India."

@joie_totheworld

"That smile when she walks in just melts my heart!"

@zinny.ice_officials_

"Her reaction is everything."

