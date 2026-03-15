Nana Asante Bediatuo made a rare public appearance at a big birthday party with his beautiful wife, Femi Asante

In viral videos, Nana Akufo-Addo's former executive secretary showcased his dance moves amid his health battle

Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the big private event has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians online

Nana Asante Bediatuo, the cousin and former secretary to former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, has courted attention following his latest public appearance at a grand event in Accra.

Nana Asante Bediatuo showcases his dance moves at a party amid his recovery from a stroke. Photo source: @obrempongshotit_, @vibeweek

Source: TikTok

On Friday, March 13, 2026, businessman Allegro held a grand private party for his 50th birthday celebration at the Underbridge event centre in East Legon, Accra.

Prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Kelvin Okyere, Randy Abbey, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), veteran actor Majid Michel's wife, Virna Michel, Stephen Appiah, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Jean Adukwei Mensa, and many others, attended the grand indoor event.

Asante Bediatuo also attended the birthday party with his beautiful wife, Femi Asante.

Nana Asante Bediatuo showcases dance moves

In a series of TikTok videos shared by popular Ghanaian event photographer, videographer, and content creator Obrempong Shot It, Asante Bediatuo, looking handsome in his all-black outfit, was seen having fun at Allegro's 50th birthday party with his wife, Femi Asante.

In a video, Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin beamed with excitement as he energetically danced to some Nigerian songs with his wife at their table.

Bediatuo appeared to be making significant progress in his recovery as he and Femi conversed and enjoyed a memorable moment together.

In another video, the renowned lawyer was seen singing and dancing while sitting at his table with Kofi Okyere-Darko and Kwabena Kwabena.

The TikTok videos of Nana Asante Bediatuo showcasing his dance moves at the party are below:

Nana Asante Bediatuo's stroke and recovery

Nana Asante Bediatuo was reported to have suffered a major stroke while he was accompanying the former president to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, US, in 2024.

Amid his health woes, rumours emerged on social media that the former ambassador-at-large had passed away.

However, the previous Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government released an official statement to debunk the rumours.

Despite not sharing details about his stroke, the statement from the previous administration stated that the former ambassador-at-large was receiving treatment at a medical facility in the US.

Nana Asante Bediatuo makes a rare public appearance at the Great Kingdom Medical Centre inauguration on Monday, February 17, 2026. Photo source: Vibeweek, @yaw_dollar_/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Asante Bediatuo was later discharged after spending almost seven months at the hospital for his treatment.

Reports indicated that he was secretly flown into Ghana on a chartered flight in March 2025 and was seen in a wheelchair while being escorted by his family members and security operatives at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In recent months, he has regularly attended several public events and used a cane to assist with his mobility.

Nana Asante Bediatuo's dancing videos stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prodigio commented:

"He will surely get better, inshallah."

Kwasi Boakye said:

"Everything in life is a state of life. He is living his life. What is happening to his body doesn’t stop him."

Shabashie wrote:

"Thank you, God. I can see a sign of healing… ❤️‍🩹 I never believed that God would hear my prayers. 😢"

Pepease JHS 93 squad remarked:

"Everyone should learn from this man. No matter the situation, happy yourself."

Nana Asante Bediatuo attends medical centre's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Asante Beduato attended the inauguration of the Great Kingdom Medical Centre on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

In a video, Akufo-Addo's former secretary was spotted arriving at the event and conversing with numerous dignitaries amid his health woes.

Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the inauguration of the Great Kingdom Medical Centre triggered reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh