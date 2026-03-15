Nana Asante Bediatuo Showcases Dance Moves at Party Amid Recovery From Stroke
- Nana Asante Bediatuo made a rare public appearance at a big birthday party with his beautiful wife, Femi Asante
- In viral videos, Nana Akufo-Addo's former executive secretary showcased his dance moves amid his health battle
- Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the big private event has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians online
Nana Asante Bediatuo, the cousin and former secretary to former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, has courted attention following his latest public appearance at a grand event in Accra.
On Friday, March 13, 2026, businessman Allegro held a grand private party for his 50th birthday celebration at the Underbridge event centre in East Legon, Accra.
Prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Kelvin Okyere, Randy Abbey, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), veteran actor Majid Michel's wife, Virna Michel, Stephen Appiah, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Jean Adukwei Mensa, and many others, attended the grand indoor event.
Nana Akufo-Addo's children and grandchildren make rare public appearance at Rebecca's birthday party
Asante Bediatuo also attended the birthday party with his beautiful wife, Femi Asante.
Nana Asante Bediatuo showcases dance moves
In a series of TikTok videos shared by popular Ghanaian event photographer, videographer, and content creator Obrempong Shot It, Asante Bediatuo, looking handsome in his all-black outfit, was seen having fun at Allegro's 50th birthday party with his wife, Femi Asante.
In a video, Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin beamed with excitement as he energetically danced to some Nigerian songs with his wife at their table.
Bediatuo appeared to be making significant progress in his recovery as he and Femi conversed and enjoyed a memorable moment together.
In another video, the renowned lawyer was seen singing and dancing while sitting at his table with Kofi Okyere-Darko and Kwabena Kwabena.
The TikTok videos of Nana Asante Bediatuo showcasing his dance moves at the party are below:
Nana Asante Bediatuo's stroke and recovery
Nana Asante Bediatuo was reported to have suffered a major stroke while he was accompanying the former president to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, US, in 2024.
Amid his health woes, rumours emerged on social media that the former ambassador-at-large had passed away.
However, the previous Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government released an official statement to debunk the rumours.
Despite not sharing details about his stroke, the statement from the previous administration stated that the former ambassador-at-large was receiving treatment at a medical facility in the US.
Asante Bediatuo was later discharged after spending almost seven months at the hospital for his treatment.
Reports indicated that he was secretly flown into Ghana on a chartered flight in March 2025 and was seen in a wheelchair while being escorted by his family members and security operatives at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
In recent months, he has regularly attended several public events and used a cane to assist with his mobility.
Nana Asante Bediatuo's dancing videos stir reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Prodigio commented:
"He will surely get better, inshallah."
Kwasi Boakye said:
"Everything in life is a state of life. He is living his life. What is happening to his body doesn’t stop him."
Shabashie wrote:
"Thank you, God. I can see a sign of healing… ❤️🩹 I never believed that God would hear my prayers. 😢"
Pepease JHS 93 squad remarked:
"Everyone should learn from this man. No matter the situation, happy yourself."
Nana Asante Bediatuo attends medical centre's inauguration
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Asante Beduato attended the inauguration of the Great Kingdom Medical Centre on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
In a video, Akufo-Addo's former secretary was spotted arriving at the event and conversing with numerous dignitaries amid his health woes.
Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the inauguration of the Great Kingdom Medical Centre triggered reactions on social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh