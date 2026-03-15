Veteran coach J.E. Sarpong has tipped Antoine Semenyo to shine for Manchester City and carry his form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Semenyo endured a quiet outing as Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in the Premier League title race

Arsenal strengthened their grip on the league summit after beating Everton, moving to 70 points while City sit second

City now shift focus to a crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Real Madrid after losing the first leg 3-0 in Madrid

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has thrown his support behind Antoine Semenyo, backing the forward to deliver strong performances for Manchester City and carry that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghanaian international has been one of the players to watch since arriving at the Etihad, but City dropped valuable points in the Premier League on Saturday after a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Ace Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong believes Antoine Semenyo can be crucial for Manchester City and Ghana. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo started the match but, like many of his teammates, struggled to reach his usual standards as Pep Guardiola’s side failed to capitalise on several opportunities.

Meanwhile, Arsenal strengthened their grip on the Premier League title race after defeating Everton. The Gunners now sit top of the table with 70 points from 31 matches, while Manchester City occupy second place with 61 points, although they still have a game in hand.

Despite the recent slip, Sarpong believes Semenyo remains capable of playing a key role in City’s push for silverware this season.

Renowned Ghanaian football coach JE Sarpong tips Semenyo for World Cup greatness. Image credit: MyJoy

Source: Twitter

Sarpong confident Semenyo will bounce back

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil about the forward’s recent performances, Sarpong insisted that the Ghanaian attacker has already shown enough quality to succeed at the highest level.

“Semenyo has the talent and the mentality to succeed at Manchester City. Every player goes through games where things do not work perfectly, but what matters is how quickly you respond.”

The experienced coach pointed to the forward’s goal contributions this season as evidence that he is settling well into Guardiola’s system, as Transfermarkt data shows.

“He has already scored seven goals for the club, which is impressive considering the competition for places in that team. At a club like Manchester City, you must constantly prove yourself, and Semenyo has shown he belongs there.”

Ghana and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Twitter

Semenyo to make a difference at World Cup

Meanwhile, according to Sarpong, the attacker’s pace, strength, and direct style make him a valuable asset for both club and country.

“He brings energy and unpredictability to the attack,” he explained. “Those are qualities every top team needs. Semenyo has the pace to stretch defences, the strength to hold off defenders, and the confidence to take on players in tight situations. When a forward has those attributes, it becomes very difficult for opponents to contain him.”

The former Accra Great Olympics head coach also noted that the forward’s form could prove crucial for the Ghana national football team, especially at a time when only a few Ghanaian players are enjoying standout seasons at the highest level.

“At the moment, there are not too many Ghanaian players in top form across Europe. That is why someone like Antoine Semenyo becomes very important for the national team. A lot could depend on him if he continues to perform at this level.”

Top African players to watch at 2026 WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh looked at the leading African players currently in outstanding form as attention gradually shifts towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The list featured several top stars who have been delivering impressive performances for their clubs this season, including Antoine Semenyo and Sadio Mané.

Source: YEN.com.gh