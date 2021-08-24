Mikel Arteta could be replaced at Premier League club Arsenal following their poor start to the 2020-21 season

Reports from England have it that the Gunners are already considering their option of bringing in former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Arsenal began their season on a dismal note, losing their first two games of the campaign and fans are calling on Arteta’s sack

Following their dismal start to a Premier league season, Arsenal are already weighing up their option of bringing ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to replace Mikel Arteta, Metro reports.

The Gunners have lost their first two games of the season, following 2-0 defeats to Brentford and bitter rivals Chelsea.

Manager Arteta has been heavily criticised and he is under pressure to deliver in their next five league matches before the international break in October.

Mikel Arteta could be replaced by Antonio Conte. Photo: Lee Smith

Source: Getty Images

Conte who guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years left his job earlier in the summer and he remains available.

Amid financial uncertainty at the Italian club, Conte walked away and was in talks with Premier League club Tottenham before the negotiations broke down.

And after their loss to Chelsea, Arteta heaped praises on Arsenal supporters inside the Emirates as they were "trying to give the players a boost." He said via Mirror:

"I see a lot of positives with the crowd and the team today. At the end I didn’t see any bad reaction with any of the players. But that is my opinion.

"No they didn’t, especially coming off of the Brentford game which was really quite disappointing," Wright said while on punditry duty for Match of the Day 2.

"Brentford… we know what they are coming from, we know what they are going to be like, it looked like we weren’t prepared for them.”

Arsenal want Real Madrid’s Odegaard permanently

Meanwhile, Arsenal could become the biggest spenders in this transfer window once they complete the signings of two more players this summer.

The Gunners already landed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal valued at around £50 million after Euro 2020 Championship.

They have now shifted their focus to ensure they seal a permanent deal for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard who spent last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

