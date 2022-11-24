An incredible video of a person showing off his cobra-designed shoe has garnered massive reactions from internet users

In the widely watched footage, the person shows both sides of the rare footwear to give people a closer look at the front view

After watching the clip, netizens shared their thoughts in the comment section, with many posting rib-cracking comments

An incredible video of a person showing off his cobra-designed shoe while flexing his wardrobe selection has raked in views and massive reactions from internet users.

Giving a closer view of the rare footwear

The short clip, shared on bcrworldwide and spotted by YEN.com.gh, begins with the rare footwear in the face of viewers as it highlights the cobra design.

Seconds into the footage, the person turns partly to show the other side of the shoe after giving the audience a look at the front view.

Aside from the cobra-designed footwear, the person spotted black trousers while flexing with confidence. It is unclear whether the individual in the video was a man or a woman. Some netizens, however, suspect the person was a man.

After watching the clip, internet users shared their thoughts in the comment section, with many posting rib-cracking comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks below:

Most people found the clip funny

Itsdivanish94 said:

This made me laugh loud.

Towander.bia reacted:

Don't tell me it's a black guy wearing that.

Skyjackson832 commented:

What in the world is going on here I know you lying get the gun.

Reason85 shared:

Girl will run away immediately after she saw the shoe inside the room lol .

Osagie.asemota posted:

The is called snake in the monkey shadow.

Oliveokorocha asked:

Abeg, wetin be this?

The_real_calivicious posted:

It's all fun and games until somebody let off that one ya feet!

Rachealchristophe commented:

Na this kind shoe I wan de wear now.

Atilley721 posted:

No exchanging numbers with the double cobras.

Shmidlap2 said:

Well, they used to be cockroach killers bug now.

Dreamlawal commented:

Snake in the black man shadow.

