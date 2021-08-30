Why and how to get verified on social media in 2021: requirements and procedure

People spend time on social media for different reasons. They are either following trends and hashtags of events worldwide or promoting their businesses through relatable content. Nevertheless, it is important to know how to get verified on social media if you want your word (content) to gain weight within and outside your followers.

Social media icons. Photo: Gerd Altmann, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

There is a level of security, fulfilment, and celebrity feeling in operating a verified account on social media. Interestingly, most of the social media platforms that you know now have verification guidelines that allow certain accounts to have a badge of authenticity. Usually, this comes in the form of a blue tick next to the accounts’ name.

How to get verified on social media

This article will be relevant if you seek knowledge on the dos and don'ts of different social media verification processes.

How to get verified on Facebook

Getting verified on Facebook makes you more noticeable and ensures that impersonators are not stealing the fame that should go to you. So, if you have ever thought of how to get verified on social media, here are the steps to get Facebook badges.

Make sure your account is complete, notable, unique and authentic. Go to the Facebook website to access the form for verification. Choose if you want to verify a Facebook page or personal profile. Select the page of profile you want to get verified Choose the category that your account belongs to. It could be sports, music, fashion, influencer or entertainment. Choose relevant origin A business page needs to provide official documents like certificate of formation, company’s phone number or utility bill, and tax exemptions documents. A personal profile must provide a valid government-issued identity card. Explain why you need the Facebook badges on your account and click on submit You may have to wait between two and 45 days before your account is verified. However, you can try after 30 days if it is not.

How to get verified on Instagram

Instagram has this policy of verifying mostly notable celebrities and public figures, and brands. Nevertheless, here is how to be eligible for an Instagram badge.

Sign in to the Instagram account that you want to be verified; Navigate to your profile and click on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner; Go to Settings, click on "Account," and tap the "Account Verification" icon; Complete the form and submit the requested documents Choose the account's category; Submit the form and wait for a response.

How long does it take for verification on Instagram? The moment you submit, it may take up to 30 days before the Instagram team decides to verify or reject your request. Like Facebook, your verified-seeking account must be notable, unique, authentic, and complete before it can stand a chance.

Social media icons. Photo: Gerd Altmann, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

How to get Twitter verification

Twitter is the first social media platform to introduce the verification processes. However, they have come under serious public outcry regarding their verification criteria and the accounts they verify. Most notable was the case of Jason Kessler, a renowned white supremacist.

Twitter stopped verifying accounts in 2017 to review the guidelines, but they have started verifying accounts again since the middle of 2021. The verification process is open to the public, and as such, anyone can apply for a badge.

So, what are the requirements for being verified? The most important factor that will help you get favourable consideration from a Twitter agent to get verified is that your profile must be of public interest. This means you must be a public figure in the categories below:

Government;

Activists, organisers and other influential individuals;

Companies, brands, and organisations;

Sports and gaming;

News organisations and journalists;

Entertainment.

With that in mind, these simple processes will help you stand a chance of being verified:

Your phone number must be Twitter verified; Ensure that your Twitter email is confirmed; Complete your bio by adding profile pics, a cover photo, relevant websites, and date of birth; Your tweets should be set on "Public;" Log into the verified-seeking account, and you explain why you deserve the verification.

How to get verified on YouTube

YouTube is a social media platform that encourages visual creativity in any field by monetising the channel's views. The more followers you have viewing your content, the higher the money you get.

Some people impersonate popular brands and personalities for this reason, which is where a YouTube verification badge comes in. The badge implies authenticity but does not mean YouTube's endorsement.

So, how many followers do you need to get verified? First, you need at least 100,000 subscribers (which is the equivalent of followers) before you can be considered in the process. Then, you need to follow these steps:

Log into the YouTube support page; Click on "apply for channel verification;" Click on "Apply now;" Complete the form with relevant information; Submit the form; You will get a confirmation message in your mailbox; Your account verification process will start then and may take several weeks to complete.

However, note that YouTube may decide to verify some accounts with less than 100,000 followers. Nevertheless, your channel should show that you are the owner or accredited representative of the contents and brands associated with you.

LinkedIn verification

LinkedIn is a platform for professionals; employers meet potential employees there. Therefore, LinkedIn verification is essential to ensure that employees and future employers seek each other out easily. So, how do you get verified? Here are the steps:

Prepare a formal verification request from LinkedIn; Wait for them to send a four-digit code to your official email address; Log into LinkedIn Lookup and input the code you received. Your verification is assured.

How to get verified on Pinterest

Pinterest is one of the most used social media platforms in the United States of America. It allows you to showcase your creativity and product to a global audience. Getting a Pinterest verification badge helps to distinguish your real account from the ones created by impersonators.

A red or blue tick next to your profile shows that your account is verified. The steps to follow are below:

You must have a business account. Creating a business account is free. You answer questions about your website URL, business name, and the country where you are located; The next step is to claim your site. You can do this by going to your Pinterest business account settings. Click on the "Edit" button and navigate to the claim icon. You will need to enter your website URL to claim; Lastly, after claiming your website, submit your verification request. The Pinterest team will review it within 24 hours and authenticate your account with a red verification mark if you qualify for it.

Social media icons. Photo: nominalize, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

How to verify your Snapchat account

Snapchat offers more than just pretty pictures; it helps you sell your creativity and become a brand. The hindrances to this are imposters who will create fake accounts to steal your views, which is why Snapchat verification is the surest way to stop this menace.

Unlike the blue tick that signifies verification on other social media platforms, little emojis beside your profile shows that you are Snapchat verified. So, check below for the steps to get verified:

Create original, relatable and quality content; Make sure your stories consistently hit 50,000 views; Once you have the above on lock, the next step is to take your request to the support team; Enter your Snapchat settings and tap "Support;" Go to "Contact Us;" Click on the "My Snapchat isn’t working" tab; Navigate to others and select "Yes" when you get to the part that asks if you need something else; Choose "My issue is not on the listed" option; Complete a form and try your best to convince the Snapchat team that your account is being counterfeited with proofs, and then wait for them to get back to you.

Getting verified on TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps for music content promotions. So, if you are an upcoming musician, you can bet TikTok is one way to go. Getting a TikTok verification badge will help show users that you are real, hence increasing views.

TikTok’s verification process is unlike other social platforms, though it is easier to get it if you are already verified on another platform. You cannot ask to be verified; only the Creator Launch Team can authenticate your account with a verification badge. As such, it is based on their discretions. However, certain criteria are observable from verified accounts. Some of them are:

A daily increase of between 200 to 500 followers; Followers must spend a sizable amount of time watching your videos; Your contents must go viral once in a while or, if you may, every time; You must constantly create a buzz in the media space; Do not violate TikTok’s community guidelines.

If you do all the above, it is only a matter of time before you get that badge of honour next to your profile name.

Now that you know how to get verified on social media, you should hurry to your accounts and follow the processes that will ensure a blue tick next to your profile. You may not get it on your first try, but you will surely get that badge if you do it right and continue reapplying.

If you desire increased followership on your Instagram account, do you know simplified steps to achieve that? Yen.com.gh received shared some websites that will help you gain genuine followers in a short time.

Buzzoid, iDigic, and Kicksta are a few of the sites you might want to consider. Check the post to learn more.

Source: Yen