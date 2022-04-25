STU student portal: How to register, log in, check results, and more

Are you a new or returning student of the Sunyani Technical University, and somehow, you are still unfamiliar with how to obtain information about your academics? Then, access your STU student portal. Every verified student can access information streamlined to attend to their specific inquiry on the portal.

The Sunyani Technical University student portal allows learners to perform certain functions that concern them and their academics within the institution's jurisdiction.

STU student admission portal

Suppose you decide to make Sunyani Technical University your destination in the journey towards obtaining a degree; congratulations. But that is only less than half the job. The school must also deem you worthy of being its student, and this is done by screening you. Most of this is done on the admission portal.

The first step is to pay for the online admission form at any of these designations to get your PIN and serial number:

Sunyani Technical University campus;

Post offices;

Fidelity Bank;

Zenith Bank;

Ecobank;

Stanbic Bank.

You can also use the mobile money short code of *447*160# on all mobile phone networks. Once that is done, below are the steps to register:

How to register on the STU student portal

Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the Sunyani University admission application portal; Enter your phone number/serial number or email address in the first box and your PIN in the second box; Click OK and wait for a new page to open; Select your preferred programme and provide your personal information, including your previous schools; Upload your passport into the portal electronically (in png, gif, jpeg, or jpg format); Submit details of important certificates such as employment history (for adult applicants) and patron's information; Click on submit and print; You must print and fill out the declaration form.

Make sure you click on the icon that reads "Save and Continue" if you want to continue your application process later, as it ensures you don't have to restart. Also, note that your phone must be active during these processes because you will get important messages after submission.

Things to note:

Application forms that are not submitted will not receive attention;

It is impossible to initiate any form of correction after you click on the submit button;

Mail a copy of the application form you submitted, a filled declaration form, and photocopies of relevant documents, including result slips and certificates.

When mailing the documents, use the address below:

The Registrar,

Sunyani Technical University,

P. O. Box 206,

Sunyani, Bono Region.

If you have enquiries to make, you can contact the Deputy Registrar in charge of admissions on 0352027052, 0352023278, 0501512556, or 0202990966.

STU student portal login process

Whether you are a newly-admitted learner or a returning (old) student, you are entitled to some details that will allow you access to the portal. Below are simple steps to accessing your personalised portal:

Navigate to the student portal; If you are a fresh scholar, enter your admission number; but enter your index number if you are a returning student; Afterwards, input your password (if you are a returning student) and click on the "Login" button. If you just gained admission, click on the "Login" button without entering any password; A fresh login validation dialogue box should display on your screen as a fresh learner. Select your date of birth and create a new password before clicking the "Submit for Validation" button.

STU application fee

Depending on the programme you choose, below is the breakdown of the cost of the application form for each programme:

Bachelor of Technology Applicants - GH¢110.00;

HND Programmes (Direct Applicants) - GH¢100.00;

HND Programmes (Mature) - GH¢110.00;

Access (Pre-HND), Diploma, Technician and Advanced Programmes - GH¢100.00;

Craft programmes and Proficiency Certificates - GH¢60.00.

Note that if your date of birth does not match, an error message will display. But if your information is correct, everything should be fine. Once you are on your home dashboard, you can perform whatever function you want, including paying your school fee and monitoring your academic progress.

Accessing the STU student portal for results

As a learner, one of the most critical aspects of your study is your academic results after every semester. Sunyani Technical University has made it easy for you; you can check how you have fared in your recent examination on the student portal. You can follow the steps below:

Visit the school's student portal; Enter your index number and password; Once you are on your homepage, click on "Result Statement" and wait for a while for it to display.

The STU student portal is one of the most powerful tools available to learners of Sunyani Technical University. It helps them stay abreast of important developments relating to their studies with ease. But then, learners are advised to keep their login details to avoid tampering with personal information.

