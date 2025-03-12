Keche Andrew Takes His Two Kids For Swimming Lessons, Drives Them In Expensive Car
- Keche Andrew's was recently spotted driving his high-end luxury car with his two beautiful kids
- The superstar hopped out of the car in his stylish outfit and led his children to the swimming pool for lessons
- A video of Keche Andrew's time with his kids for their pool date excited many fans
Ghanaian singer Keche Andrew, one half of the renowned hiplife music duo Keche has given fans a sneak peek of his life as a father to his beautiful children.
The singer is married to Joana Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central. They have two beautiful kids together, a daughter and a little son.
Apart from the musician's illustrious career with Keche which has a catalogue of hits including Slow motion and aluguntugui, the singer's wife has amassed significant from mining.
Last year she got the bid to represent her people in Parliament after beating the NPP's Dr. Albert Wiredu Arkoh.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was spotted in all-black Camaro as he took his kids for swimming lessons.
He poured himself a drink and wat he'd from the sidelines as a proud father coaching his kids in the pool.
The video posted on his official TikTok account had Keche's latest song Kiss playing in the background.
The group forst performed the song with Agadoo at last year's Guinness Accravaganza sparking a viral.momenr whuch pushed the song's strides online.
The video of Keche observing his fatherly duties excited scores of fans who admire the singer for how he balances his music and family life.
Keche Andrew speaks on Galamsey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Keche Andrew had shared his thoughts on the menace of illegal mining in Ghana.
Over 30 of the country's 288 forest reserves have been affected by illegal mining, destroying 4,726 hectares of forest land.
The singer Boldly asserted in an interview that about 10 percent of the population was engaged in the act. He also established that the governing have the courage to crack down on the issue.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation