Ghanaian singer Keche Andrew, one half of the renowned hiplife music duo Keche has given fans a sneak peek of his life as a father to his beautiful children.

The singer is married to Joana Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central. They have two beautiful kids together, a daughter and a little son.

Apart from the musician's illustrious career with Keche which has a catalogue of hits including Slow motion and aluguntugui, the singer's wife has amassed significant from mining.

Last year she got the bid to represent her people in Parliament after beating the NPP's Dr. Albert Wiredu Arkoh.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was spotted in all-black Camaro as he took his kids for swimming lessons.

He poured himself a drink and wat he'd from the sidelines as a proud father coaching his kids in the pool.

The video posted on his official TikTok account had Keche's latest song Kiss playing in the background.

The group forst performed the song with Agadoo at last year's Guinness Accravaganza sparking a viral.momenr whuch pushed the song's strides online.

The video of Keche observing his fatherly duties excited scores of fans who admire the singer for how he balances his music and family life.

Keche Andrew speaks on Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Keche Andrew had shared his thoughts on the menace of illegal mining in Ghana.

Over 30 of the country's 288 forest reserves have been affected by illegal mining, destroying 4,726 hectares of forest land.

The singer Boldly asserted in an interview that about 10 percent of the population was engaged in the act. He also established that the governing have the courage to crack down on the issue.

