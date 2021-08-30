The workers alleged management only allow them drink two sachets of water daily

The workers also revealed they are paid a daily wage of Ghc19

According to Sino Hydro, the labour law of Ghana states that the minimum wage is Ghc12, hence, they have done nothing wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian employees of a Sino Hydro, a Chinese company managing the construction of the Takoradi tier-three interchange project, are allowed only two sachets of water a day.

According to a Starrfm.com report, this was revealed during a meeting between the Ghanaian construction workers and the management of Sino Hydro.

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, the workers halted work in view of the poor working conditions.

Takoradi: Ghanaian Workers with Sino Hydro are allowed to drink only two sachets of water daily Source: CitiNews

Source: UGC

Aside being allotted just two sachets of water per day, non of the Ghanaian workers have employment letters from the company.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

They were employed based on practical tests and evaluations.

Speaking to Citinews, the warehouse officer of the company, Philip Kogi Owoo said they are paid a daily wage of Ghc19 and that is not enough.

Philip said they want an increment in the wage and until that is achieved, they will not be returning to work.

Sino Hydro Management however said they have not breached any labour law because the minimum wage in Ghana is Ghc12.

According to Starr FM, the construction workers have decided to join the Construction and Building Workers Union of Ghana to negotiate on their behalf.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chinese officials have started evicting hundreds of African residents and businessmen from hotels and apartments as they are being accused of having the novel coronavirus.

The Africans say they are just being targeted under the guise of a testing campaign for the global pandemic also known as COVID-19.

Some of them alleged that they have been placed under forced quarantine without being told about the results of their tests.

The Africans, who are based in China’s southern city of Guangzhou, have described the development as discriminatory.

Source: Yen.com.gh