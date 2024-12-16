Lil Win's mother expressed pride in her son's success during the launch of his new ultramodern barbering saloon over the weekend

Speaking during a short interview at the event, she recalled how people used to call her son ugly during the early stages of his career and how she supported and motivated him

She thanked God for how Lil Win's career blossomed, adding that she dreamed of her son becoming successful, and that dream has become reality

Ghanaian actor Lil Win’s mother has expressed immense pride in her son’s achievements during the grand launch of his new ultramodern barbering salon on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The event attracted a large crowd and marked another milestone in the actor and comedian’s growing entrepreneurial journey.

During a brief interview at the event, Lil Win’s mother reflected on the challenges her son faced during the early stages of his career. She recalled how some people used to mock him for his appearance, labelling him unattractive. Despite these comments, she said she stood firmly by his side and encouraged him.

She recalled telling Lil Win that he was always handsome to her and that the negativity from others did not define him.

Lil Win’s mother thanked God for her son’s flourishing career, noting that she had always dreamed of seeing him succeed. She added that Lil Win becoming a household name was a dream that had turned into reality.

Lil Win's mother's support receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akosua said:

"Mothers are priceless I pray everyone has a mother like mine God bless her."

Um Blogger wrote:

"Some mum's are gift 🎁 not my mum hmm."

Celebrity Artist wrote:

"Not like my mother she abandoned me she was my first bully."

Martha Ankomah rejects Lil Win's apology

Despite the celebratory mood Lil Win has a legal battle that he is fighting behind the scenes with actress Martha Ankomah.

YEN.com.gh gave an update on the matter, reporting that the actress had rejected Lil Win's apology and was proceeding with her lawsuit.

The drama began when Lil Win made some unsavoury comments about Martha Ankomah.

