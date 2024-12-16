Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum joined fans to celebrate the win over Hearts of Oak

The Porcupine Warriors left it late to beat their sworn enemies at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The victory lifts Asante Koto to the sixth position on the Ghana Premier League table, above their rivals

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum celebrated the victory over Hearts of Oak in style at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ogum secured a morale-boosting victory over the Accra-based giants after Albert Amoah scored late in injury time.

After a run of five matches without a victory, Ogum has now recorded back-to-back wins in the league to reignite the Porcupine Warriors' title challenge.

In a video shared on social media, the Kotoko coach ran to climb the inner perimeter and celebrate with the ecstatic fans.

After the game, the supporters carried him aloft to jubilate the 1-0 win in Kumasi.

The victory also lifts the Kumasi-based club above Hearts on the league table after matchday 13.

Asante Kotoko currently sits 6th on the table with 21 points and are just three points adrift of leaders Heart of Lions.

Ogum breathes a sigh of relief

The coach has been under pressure in recent times following a series of underwhelming results, which left the club winless in five straight games before their trip to Dormaa to face Aduana.

The turnaround began with a 2-0 win over the two-time champions before the victory over Hearts of Oak. The two wins ease the pressure on the Kotoko trainer.

“I instructed my striker Albert Amoah to take advantage of Hearts of Oak’s Kelvin Asibey’s over-complacency and that led to his late winner at the Baba Yara Stadium," he said as he narrated the secret behind the late winner during the post-match presser.

Kotoko silence Hearts in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko defeated arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League.

Forward Albert Adomah scored in the 95th minute after pouncing on a mistake by the Hearts of Oak defence.

The Porcupine Warriors have now recorded back-to-back wins after a torrid run prior to their match against Aduana Stars.

