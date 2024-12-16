Kumawood actor Lil Win was overjoyed when his wife Maame Serwaa and his mother arrived at his barbershop opening, despite them showing up late

His wife rocked a white top and trousers with a corseted suit, while his mother wore African print attire

The video melted the hearts of many social media users, while others congratulated him in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, and his mother stole the spotlight at his barbershop opening on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Lil Win's mother and wife slay at his barbershop opening. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's wife and mum's dressing

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, caught the attention of many with her beautiful outfit. She wore a white long-sleeved shirt with the chest section hand-beaded with white pearl-like sparkling beads.

She wore a corseted top over the long-sleeved shirt. The fabric for the corseted top was also used to style her husband's white kaftan. She paired the top with white trousers.

Her makeup was beautifully done, her frontal lace wig was well fixed, and her edges were neatly curled and laid.

Lil Win's mother looked simple in her African print attire and no makeup. She styled her look by covering her hair with a silk scarf.

Lil Win interacts with mum and wife

Upon welcoming his wife and mother in the video, Lil Win asked his wife why they were late to the barbershop opening and wondered whether their car broke down on the way.

Maame Serwaa then explained why they were late. The Kumawood star then told his mother that Ghanaians, if given time to show up at an event at 10, would show up at 12.

Reactions to Lil Win's family video

Many people in the comments section talked about Maame Serwaa's beauty and shyness. Others congratulated Lil Win on opening his barbershop.

The reactions are below:

dilvin_baby said:

"The wife's outfit is very beautiful."

r3d.wine_ said:

"To fly down to be there for your husband’s big day is so beautiful 😍😍."

nanaakwasi145 said:

"I love to see men happy all the time 😍🥹God bless Weezy."

hertty_hemans said:

"I’m so proud of you Nkansah. May God guide you and your family."

sikadiscious said:

"She is beautiful paa❤️❤️."

tissy__t said:

"She’s a shy lady… So demure ❤️❤️❤️."

Lil Win declares intention to become MP

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win revealed to the media gathered at his barbershop about his intentions of becoming an MP.

In a viral video, he reaffirmed his interest in contesting for an elective position in the next parliamentary elections slated for December 2028.

He disclosed the most recent elections, which saw youthful contestants beat seasoned politicians to become MPs heightened his ambitions. Some of them, just like Lil Win, have a background in entertainment, most notably John Dumelo, Baba Saddiq.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh