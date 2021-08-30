Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has said it is not advisable to jump into marriage because of money

According to the Nigerian man of God, some parents are in the habit of marrying for their children

The Christian cleric disclosed to his congregation that he didn't have money when he got married and didn't look like someone who would be rich

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised singles not to jump into marriage because their partner has money.

In a video on social media, the Christian cleric said he wasn't rich when he got married and didn't look like someone who would have money.

In his words:

"You don't jump into marriage because somebody has money. I didn't have no money and I didn't look like someone who would have money."

The man of God also talked about some parents who select spouses for their kids instead of allowing their children to choose for themselves.

Nigerians react

@nyetiabasidan

"He isn't saying don't marry a person that has money. He said don't marry just because of money.... The should be more important reasons to marry a person other than money. Purpose is essential and marrying someone that gives you peace of mind and won't abuse you in any form is important."

@donatusnr commented:

"Will you daughter marry your church gateman who is faithful?"

@splendid_cakes_and_pastries wrote:

"True... When the money finish you will jump out ... And find fault."

@emirati_princemax said:

"I love this man so much say whatever you want but whats better than preaching your life to people with evidence... you need to understand that his message are sometimes exhortation."

@tabularassa30 commented:

"There's nothing wrong with parents setting standards for their kids in wanting them to marry well. Absolutely nothing. But what parents should know is doing so isn't a guarantee that the marriage will be successful. Just as Not doing so either."

