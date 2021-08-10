The founder of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, believes marriages of women who join the feminist revolution won't work

According to the Christian cleric, the reason is that such women will not submit themselves to their husbands

In a video that was shared on social media, Bishop Oyedepo advised members of his church to be obedient to the word of God

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised women against getting married if feminist revolution is their vision.

The Christian cleric gave the advice while talking to members of his congregation. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

Bishop David Oyedepo has advised women against joining the feminist revolution. Photo credit: @davidoyedepomin

Source: UGC

He asked members of his church to be obedient to the word of God and warned women against joining the feminist revolution.

The cleric said the marriage won't work if a woman joins the feminist revolution because she won't be able to submit to her husband.

According to the man of God, women of these days don't like submitting themselves to their husbands.

In his words:

"Right now there is a feminist revolution, and then you get into feminist frustration and destiny devastation."

Many react

@vivispicy sadi:

"Oga leave women alone, teach men how to be husband, we women have since been coached since birth how to be wives, some of us accepted this coaching and some of us no get coconut head, just leave us."

@glorykatee commented:

"Let's be plain... it's very true."

@jennit19 wrote:

"Feminism in Africa is different cause Africans wired differently."

@blakkgolde said:

"Children of perdition will accuse him of not knowing what feminism is."

Keep quiet and face your job: Bishop Oyedepo tells critics

In other news, the general overseer of Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners' Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, recently spoke on issues surrounding the massive sack of pastors.

The man said that when the church employed more than 7,000 pastors at once, social media never talked about it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana