A father, Joe Chukwu, kept his 37-year-old NYSC kit for his daughter till she was about to go serve her nation for a year

Joe shared many photos of himself presenting the shirt to the lady who was all excited about the gift

Many people who reacted to his post on Facebook said that he indeed needs to be given an award for keeping the kit for that long

A Nigerian father, Joe Chukwu, went on Facebook on Sunday, August 29, and shared photos showing him bequeathing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform to his daughter about to go for service.

Joe revealed that he was issued the ceremonial dress 37 years ago when he was drafted for the 1984/85 12th batch.

A father has given his daughter his NYSC kit which he used over 30 years ago. Photo source: Joe Chukwu

Don't I deserve an award?

The man said that he is giving his daughter the dress he has kept for a long time so that she can add it to her kits.

The man rhetorically asked his Facebook friends:

"Where did you keep any of your kits? Didn't I deserve an award from NYSC."

See his Facebook post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 100 comments and tens of shares. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Okpara Macpherson said:

"One bottle for you, Doc! Congratulations to your daughter."

Henry Mmanta said:

"Your love and patriotism for ur country is touching. Hope u can explain the one Nigeria mantra to ur daughter with a straight face, especially when she fails to land a job after her service year. Congratulations in advance Ogbom."

Akani Paul Otu said:

"You indeed deserve and award for keeping your NYSC kits intact for about 37 years. Congratulations to you my dear sister."

Corps member honours her brother

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a female corps member, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, with a high sense of humility paid huge respect to her brother.

Marching in a marketplace, the lady performed a parade to his shop as she addressed the camera, narrating how the man dropped out of school for them after their father died.

Esther said that he made that sacrifice so that she and her siblings could have a good education. The grateful lady, therefore, stated that she would like to give him six salutes to pay her respect.

