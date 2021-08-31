The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has emerged winners of a Tertiary Business Sense Challenge

They won against Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with 59.19 points

The news was shared on the verified Facebook page of the UCC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent post by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on their verified Facebook page reports that the school has emerged winners of a Tertiary Business Sense Challenge.

The competition, according to the post, was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, and UCC came out victorious after a crunch final against Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

At the end of the contest, UCC won with 59.19 points against KNUST's 50.13 points.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has won the 3rd edition of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC). Photo credit: University of Cape Coast

Source: Facebook

The post shared currently has over 1600 reactions, close to 150 shares with more than 200 comments.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

From Raymond Kwame Dzilah:

Wow! Congratulations to the guys, the School and one Prof Gatsi, the Dean! Continue to showcase to the world what the University of Competitive Choice is made of!

Onesimus Yaw Anane-Nimpong commented:

Congrats Good works done, UCC will always win. Proud to be an alumina of UCC.

Edwin Homatekpor said:

The best university in Ghana laaaaa

From Saviour Tetteh:

Of course the best Business school in Ghana. Havard standard dierrr how can't you win. Congratulations UCCABS- GIANTS IN BUSINESS

Francis Aidoo:

Congratulations and kudos to you guys. You have really make us proud.. I am proud to be an alumni of UCC, the university of competitive choice

Rosalinda Smith replied:

I knew UCC will win this contests, i was watching them live on tv3 yesterday. You guys are super cool especially the ladies, shot out to them, they did a great job☺

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, the engineering ladies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST) lost to UMaT and the University of Energy and Natural resources (UENR) in a competition for innovative ideas.

In a recent post on LinkedIn by the president of the Women in Engineering (WINE) chapter of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Maame Esi Esaaba, it was reported that her all-female group of students beat their colleagues from the KNUST.

The competition held at the University of Mines and Technology's mini auditorium was geared towards coming up with innovative ideas that will help curb societal problems.

According to the post, the participants were judged by two lecturers from the University of Mines and Technolgy, namely, Dr Millicent Agangiba and Dr Kofi Kamasa.

Source: Yen News