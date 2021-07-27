The engineering ladies of the University of Mines and Technolgy (UMat) have been recently crowned the winners of an innovative idea inspired competition

The competing schools were Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), UMaT and the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR)

KNUST came last with a losing score of 136 points

The engineering ladies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST) lost to UMaT and the University of Energy and Natural resources (UENR) in a competition for innovative ideas.

In a recent post on LinkedIn by the president of the Women in Engineering (WINE) chapter of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Maame Esi Esaaba, it was reported that her all-female group of students beat their colleagues from the KNUST.

The competition held at the University of Mines and Technology's mini auditorium was geared towards coming up with innovative ideas that will help curb societal problems.

According to the post, the participants were judged by two lecturers from the University of Mines and Technolgy, namely, Dr Millicent Agangiba and Dr Kofi Kamasa.

KNUST and UMat Women in Engineering (WINE) candidates Source: UGS

Source: UGC

Two other judges were present in the persons of Edem Yao Adimado, the Tarkwa Branch Manager of Fidelity Bank and Eva Boakye, a teaching assistant at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

At the end of the competition, the engineering ladies of UMat were crowned winners with a score of 147 points followed by the ladies of UENR scoring 142 points with KNUST ladies coming last with 136 points.

The administration of UMat seeming proud of their engineering ladies shared Maame Esi's post on the school's official LinkedIn page with the caption, congratulations to Team UMaT.

