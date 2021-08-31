A man has got many people on social media emotional as he showed kindness to a shirtless stranger on a train

In the video, the man saw the stranger shivering on the train, approached and wore him his own shirt

The unidentified kind man also wore the poor stranger his cap and was left with only a singlet on him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man has earned the admiration of internet users as he treated a poor stranger kindly on a train.

In the short video shared on LinkedIn by Rakshith Maben, the unidentified man noticed a stranger aboard the train without a shirt on.

The kind man was left with only a singlet on him after his kind gesture Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Rakshith Maben

Source: UGC

The man approached the stranger and surprisingly pulled off his shirt and wore it on the poor fellow.

The kind man then went back to his seat and returned to wear the stranger his cap.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Satisfied with his kind act, the man then returned to his seat on the train with only a singlet on.

Many people hail the man's gesture

Johann Holm wrote:

"Shirt off his back. I had to challenge myself and wondered if I would have thought of that? We get so lost in our own worries and relative deprivation that we miss the opportunity to do good right in front of us... We first have to learn how to really see the world for what it is."

Dawn Hutchinson remarked:

"Homelessness isn't a choice, rather through circumstances. If you can help safely (many suffer from mental illness) we should help. Appreciate the young man's help, GOD bless "

Shabana P reacted:

"Don't know what to say because people in the world have become very selective in their empathy. So much that these videos doesn't make me feel that they have sincerity."

Noor Fathima stated:

"Rakshith Maben Deep love for humanity is a vaccine for depression..We are very, small, but we are profoundly capable of very, big things just with small acts of kindness.. We can easily touch a soul by being so kind..Awesome

"Bestie. #noorshines ‍♀️"

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young boy has brought good fortune to his family and school after he was captured by CCTV in his community studying under a streetlight.

Good News Network reports that Víctor Martín Angulo Córdoba from Peru resorted to doing his homework under the streetlight because his family's home lacked electricity.

Victor's determined effort caught the eye of many persons after it went viral including the city's Mayor Arturo Fernández Bazán.

After locating the lad's home, Arturo learnt that the boy's family home couldn't get electricity because his mum didn't have the money to pay as well as the fact that she lacked documents to prove ownership of the house.

The mayor consequently assisted the family in restoring electricity into their home.

Source: Yen Newspaper