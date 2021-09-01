A Nigerian man who taught for 35 years in Borno state and retired meritoriously has been spotted hawking in Maiduguri

When quizzed, Al-Amin Shettima Bello who sells mentholated rub said there is little or no money in the teaching profession

The man who was said to have been taught by the British said it was the only means of earning a living he could think of instead of being dependent on people

After 35 years of serving the government as a teacher in Borno state, a Nigerian man has resorted to hawking on the street to make ends meet.

Al-Amin Shettima Bello who retired meritoriously was seen hawking mentholated rub in Maiduguri, Daily Post reports.

He retired meritoriously after 35 years of teaching

Bello's modus operandi is that he would always station himself around the First Bank ATM centre at the Maiduguri Monday Market to get patronage from the bank or ATM machine users.

His testament was seen in a video shared on Facebook by The G-Role Africa network.

Why a well-served teacher hawks

Bello said he resorted to hawking in order to make ends meet and not be a liability to anyone.

According to the seasoned teacher, many of his classmates are possibly well to do but many do not remember he exists.

He was taught by British

While affirming that he was taught by the British, Bello said he had dropped out from school along the way but returned thanks to his parents, Global Times reports.

He said:

"I worked as a carpenter for several years before my parents decided that I go back to school again."

Man who earns N24k as a maths, chemistry and physics teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had stated he earns a paltry N24k as a maths, chemistry and physics teacher in Owerri.

This is as a personal development coach, Dr Dipo Awojide had taken to Twitter to air his opinion about the inequality that teachers suffer in Nigeria.

He stated that whenever he remembers that teachers in the country earn between N20k and N25k monthly, it gets him angry. Awojide revealed that when he was a teacher, he earned N12k and that was because he was a distinction student.

