A 25-year-old top-flight footballer was arrested after allegedly hitting a 68-year-old pedestrian at a zebra crossing before leaving the scene

The woman initially claimed she had fallen, but doctors later suspected her injuries were caused by a vehicle and alerted police

The player was detained for 24 hours and could face a prison sentence if authorities determine the incident qualifies as a hit-and-run

A footballer has been arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crossing before driving away from the scene.

The 25-year-old midfielder claims he stopped to check on the 68-year-old woman and only left after she told him she felt fine.

Footballer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Pedestrian and Leaving the Scene

Kader Keita, who plays for FC Rapid București in Romania’s top flight, reportedly struck the woman with his car as she walked across a zebra crossing at around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Daily Star reports that the woman initially told paramedics that she had simply lost her balance and fallen in the street.

However, a doctor later realised that her injuries did not appear consistent with a simple fall. After further questioning, she revealed what had actually happened.

The doctor immediately notified the police, who then tracked down Keita as the suspected driver. The elderly woman remains under medical care at Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital.

She reportedly told investigators that the footballer stopped his car and offered to take her to hospital. However, she allegedly declined the offer, saying she felt fine, after which the player drove away from the scene.

Kader Keita arrested for hitting pedestrian

Reports claim that Keita later attended training the same day but did not inform the club about the incident. The Ivorian international was arrested and detained for 24 hours after returning home following the training session.

The Rapid midfielder could face a prison sentence of between two and seven years for allegedly failing to notify police at the scene of the accident. Prosecutors must also determine whether the case qualifies as a hit-and-run under Romanian law.

Kader Keita has been arrested. Photo: @lnstantFoot.

Rapid București’s press officer, Cornelia Vlădan, confirmed that the club is aware of the situation but said officials will wait for the outcome of the investigation before deciding on the player’s future.

In a statement, the club said:

“The club has taken note of the information that has appeared in the public space regarding the involvement of our player, Kader Keita, in a road accident, a case that is currently under investigation by the authorities.

“We would like to emphasise that, at this moment, we are talking about an ongoing investigation, and all steps are being managed by the competent authorities.

“Until the case is fully clarified, we cannot adopt a definitive position and no disciplinary measures will be decided. The player has been urged to fully collaborate with the authorities and provide all necessary support to clarify the situation.

“The club will monitor the evolution of the case and will publicly communicate any relevant official information.”

The investigation is ongoing.

