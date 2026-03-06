Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has shared a worrying update on Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star travelled to Madrid

Ronaldo sustained an injury during Al Nassr’s most recent league match and had to be substituted in the second half

The 41-year-old could now miss several games and might also sit out the upcoming March international break with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered an injury setback that could keep him out for several games, dealing a blow to Al Nassr during a crucial stage of the campaign.

The Portuguese captain sustained a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League last week, a game in which Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Initial comments suggested the issue was minor, yet fresh medical examinations have revealed a more worrying picture.

Al Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's injury is far "serious" than expected as he prepares to sit out a number of games. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's worrying health update

Head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the development while explaining the next step in the forward’s recovery plan.

“After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected," said Jesus, as cited by Tribuna.

Further details from the Al Nassr manager revealed that the veteran striker will continue his rehabilitation abroad.

“Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured.

"His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal therapist, and we hope he returns quickly and helps the team."

The exact duration of his absence remains unclear. That uncertainty has also raised questions about his availability for Portugal during the upcoming international window.

Medical guidance from the Cleveland Clinic suggests that hamstring injuries can vary greatly depending on severity.

A mild strain may settle within a week, while more serious tears can require months of recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's Saudi League match against Neom SC on March 7, 2026. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Al Nassr's title push amid Ronaldo's injury

The timing of Ronaldo’s setback presents a challenge for Al Nassr as they chase major honours.

The Knights of Najd are currently in a strong position to secure their first league crown since 2019 – they sit at the summit of the league log with 61 points, two ahead of Al Ahli.

Additionally, they are also competing for continental glory in the AFC Champions League Two.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup only three months away, surgery would likely be avoided unless absolutely necessary as the forward attempts to regain fitness in time for both club and country.

Despite the injury concern, Ronaldo remains one of the division’s most prolific attackers this season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 21 goals in the league, placing him third on the scoring chart behind Ivan Toney, who leads the standings with 23 strikes for Al Ahli.

Al Nassr will return to action on Saturday, March 7, when they face Neom SC in another must-win Saudi Pro League fixture.

