The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has vowed to expose the NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

This does not seem to be the first time both individuals have had banter with each other.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Anyidoho accused General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, of masterminding confusion in the party, and will expose and deal with him accordingly.

I'll expose Asiedu Nketia at all cost – Koku Anyidoho vows

‘The NDC does not have a problem with me, it is Johnson Asiedu Nketia. That is why I am going to deal with him and expose him. When this who thing is over, we shall know the idiots in Ghana,"Anyidoho said.

He has said that Asiedu Nketia thanked him for not contesting him for the General Secretary position of the party.

Anyidoho sacked from NDC

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, from the party.

According to a report filed by Citinews, Anyido was sacked from the party on the grounds of misbehavior and anti-party behavior, as stated in a letter from the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the party had been serving a suspension since February 8, 2021, after his consistent criticism of the party in public, prior to the party ousting him.

No bad history with NDC - Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) has asked the party to present him with the record of indiscipline for which he has been supposedly expelled from the party.

In a report filed by 3news, Anyidoho mentioned that as far as he is concerned, he remains a loyal member of the NDC.

In a letter he wrote to the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Anyidoho also demanded the supposed expulsion letter to enable him to advise himself on the subsequent action(s) he needs to take.

