The Guinness Accravaganza is gearing up for its fifth edition on March 29 at Ghud Park near Accra Mall

Stonebwoy will mount the Accravaganza stage after his tour abroad as the edition's headliner

YEN.com.gh caught up with the producers of the quarterly festival in Accra for more about this edition

After four editions, Guinness Accravaganza, Accra's biggest pop culture festival is ready for yet another run.

Guinness Accravaganza 2025: Stonebwoy, LaliXLola, Joey B, More Announced For March 29

The 5th Guinness Accravaganza codenamed 'The Smooth Edition' comes off on March 29 at the GHUD Park in Accra.

Producers of the quarterly festival in Accra announced their talent lineup on March 15, 2025, with a two-day early bird sales window.

Stonebwoy, Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, will be the festival's headliner for the fifth edition.

The Jejereje hitmaker was on his Up and Runnin6 tour abroad when he was announced as the headliner.

The successful Up and Runnin6 tour ends on March 15 in Hamburg, after which Stonebwoy will begin preparing for the Guinness Accravaganza.

AraTheJay who joined Stonebwoy for the tour's London leg will be on the Accravaganza bill. The hiplife sensation was Boomplay's surprise artiste during the fourth edition.

In addition, Stonebwoy and AraTheJay, Joey B, La Meme Gang, LaliXLola, AlorG have all been confirmed as part of the Accravaganza line-up.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh producers of the festival, Faith Katua from Buzz Activate established that

“This year, thanks to our partnership with Guinness, we’re taking it to the next level. For the first time ever, Accravaganza festival-goers will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the new Guinness Smooth.”

Accravaganza has several successful editions with Ghana's top stars on the bill. Shatta Wale brought the Untamed Empire to life with his show-stopping performance in 2024 for the festival's third edition.

Stonebwoy's announcement has triggered conversations about the two rivals on social media.

S3fa causes stir at Accravaganza

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Sefa caused a frenzy when a video of her and a fan giving a steamy show at Accravaganza on the night of Saturday, April 20, 2024, surfaced online.

The fan requested to check the softness of Sefa's backside and also grind her while on stage, which she obliged. Many people talked about the moment being a dream come true for the fan.

