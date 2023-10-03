Chairman Wontumi has used tongue-twisting English grammar to appeal to Akufo-Addo to complete the Suame Interchange

According to the Ashanti Region NPP chairman, completing the ambitious road project will result in more votes for the party in 2024

Chairman Wontumi has on many occasions appealed to the government to complete the road project that was started in 2022

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has for the umpteenth time appealed to the Nana Akufo-Addo government to complete the Suame Interchange project.

Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the start of the four-tier interchange at Suame in Kumasi in 2022 and declared that the project is part of his administration's commitment to improving urban mobility in the Ashanti regional capital and the entire region.

The ambitious road project, when complete, will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo, a snapshot of the stalled project and Chairman Wontumi. Source: Facebook/@nakufoadd, @justice.yaw, @citi973

Source: Facebook

There would be overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.

According to the roads ministry, the Suame Interchange project will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and will mirror the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.

However, the progress of the road project has stalled, prompting the outspoken Chairman Wontumi to speak out at a recent press conference where he addressed journalists in English. The politician and businessman is known for his grammatical challenges when he communicates in English.

"The regional executives have conglomerated here to pray for the government and pray for Nana Akufo-Addo for the Ashanti [Region branch of the] party and the Ashanti Region for the commencement of interchange to become a reality, not cutting sod," he managed to say.

Wontumi added that the completion of the project will earn more votes for the NPP in the region during the 2024 general elections.

Social media users teased him over his poor grammar.

@FeriAnderson said:

"Ano dey barb what he dey talk sef."

@DicksonNana2 mocked:

"E don cast… last last"

This is not the first time Chairman Wontumi has appealed to Akufo-Addo to complete the interchange project.

In May 2023, he urged the government to expedite the processes for work to commence on the Suame Interchange Project.

Chairman Wontumi drags Afia Schwarzenegger to court

In April 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi dragged controversial actress Afia Schwar to the court for defying a directive instructing her not to take part in social media feuds for 2 years.

Chairman Wontumi's lawyers stated that Afia Schwar has not behaved well on social media, contrary to a court directive.

Afia Schwarzenegger convicted of context over Chairman Wontumi

In September, Afia Schwarzenegger was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

Schwar was convicted by a High Court in Tema on Thursday, November 1, 2022, following a suit by Chairman Wontumi.

However, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic who were cited as co-contemnors were also fined GH¢60,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh