A Ghanaian lady was heartbroken after encountering her mentally challenged father on the streets.

She shared an emotional video of the man looking unkempt and walking leisurely on the streets.

The young lady wrote a touching message for her dad on her TikTok page as she watched him from afar.

"I saw my father today and so I decided to take a video of him because I miss him," she wrote under her video.

Some curious netizens quizzed why the young lady had left her father wandering on the streets when she claimed to love him.

She explained that her dad has refused to stay home despite various attempts to keep him at the residence.

She painfully stated in the comments section that her father has lost his memory and cannot remember her as his daughter.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman meets mentally challenged brother

The young lady is not the first to meet her mentally challenged relative on the street. Earlier, a woman met her mentally challenged brother on the streets and got very emotional.

She broke into tears on public transport after seeing the man looking unkempt. She also gifted the man some money and promised to come back for him.

The woman's video broke the hearts of many social media users who saw the widely shared post.

Reactions to lady meeting mentally challenged dad

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady's father were heartbroken. Many sympathised with her in the comments section, while others prayed for divine healing for her father.

Some netizens also shared similar experiences of their relatives wandering about on the streets due to their mental health conditions.

@user4372274045403 wrote:

"Awww, may God heal him."

@vivian Jill Lawrence wrote:

"Is he your biological father?"

@Ñańā Akwesi Bonsu wrote:

"Ah, and why didn’t you take him home …. Feed and bathe him ???'

@Arkuah Sylence responded:

"He won’t go that’s why."

@Jummy gold wrote:

"This is what is happening to my mom since the day she gave birth to me."

@Ohemaa Blessing wrote:

"Hmm, sorry dear I don't know u buh ❤️ I felt very sad when I saw this, can we be friends?"

@sie.wise gh wrote:

"Very proud of you dear."

@Kwekustixx wrote:

"May God bless and grant u all ur requests n answer all ur secret prayers."

@realvee85 wrote:

"Aww, I pray that may God heal him."

@Still jay wrote:

"Is this the best you can do for your father?"

@Father Tito wrote:

"I wish him speedy recovery through the Lord of supremacy."

Ghanaian man reunites with his father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man expressed mixed emotions after reuniting with his biological father for the first time in nearly four decades.

The man, Paul Afful, hugged his father for several minutes, claiming it was the first time they were meeting after 36 years.

The video stirred the emotions of many Ghanaians on social media, who trooped to the comment section to share their views.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

