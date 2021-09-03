Content creation is an excellent way to earn extra income online. However, if you are making adult content, your monetization channels can be fewer compared to other content. One of such platforms that allow you to post and monetize your adult content is Only Fans Twitter.

Only Fans has been around for a while now. It is one of the best platforms you can use to make money from home. Here is what you need to know about YGA OnlyFans Twitter, its uses, and history.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a content subscription site based in the United Kingdom. However, the site operates worldwide and has users from almost every country. It was started in November 2016 by Tim Stokely and his older brother.

The two got a loan of 10,000 Euros from their father to start the platform. On the site, content creators make money when their fans subscribe to their content. Creators also earn from user tips, pay per view, and direct funding from their fans.

What is OnlyFans used for?

What's so special about OnlyFans? This platform is mainly associated with sex workers and explicit content. Nicknamed as "the paywall of porn," you can access nude photos, videos, and a one-on-one sex chat with various content creators at a fee.

Who uses only fans?

The website can be used by anyone who is over the age of 18 years. As mentioned earlier, most of the content creators here are sex workers. However, the site also hosts other content creators such as musicians, celebrities, models, and physical fitness experts.

You can also be an Only Fans creator on the platform if you want to share your er*tic stories, pictures, and video clips.

What is OnlyFans on Twitter?

Being attractive and having nice nudes and videos is not enough. However, that will not guarantee that people will buy your stuff on the website. To be successful, you need to promote your content to acquire customers for your pictures and videos.

Social media is one of the best places to find customers and bring attention to your OnlyFans account. Being an active social media user will get more viewers to your profile. Twitter is one of the few platforms that don't allow

To use Twitter for posting explicit content, you only have to mark your content as 18+. As long as you mark your Twitter OnlyFans content correctly, no one will ban or delete it.

How to use OnlyFans

The process of using this site is straightforward. Here are the steps you should follow:

Create a free account: Go to the official OnlyFans sign-up page to do so. You do not need to download any apps to create an account. Just click on the link provided and fill out all required details. Once done, log into your new account. Upload your nude photos/video clips: Upload your first picture or video clip after creating your account. This step is optional but recommended because it helps you build trust among your followers. Set up your subscription rates: You must decide how much you would receive per image or video. Set your prices reasonably. If you are too expensive, then you will get few buyers. If you are too cheap, you won't get a reasonable price for that content you took hours to make and edit. Add followers: Now comes the fun part! Add some friends to your account to increase exposure. One way of increasing your exposure is by sharing your content on Twitter.

How to connect OnlyFans to a Twitter account

Twitter is the only popular social media platform that allows you to post explicit content. Here is how you can use your account on this website to promote your OnlyFans content:

Open a Twitter account: The first step is opening a Twitter account. For this, you will need your email and a password. Mark your profile as 18+: Go to settings and then to "Privacy and Safety." Select "Your Tweets" and mark them as sensitive. Connect OnlyFans to Twitter: For this, you will use the OnlyFans Twitter API. Login to your OnlyFans account: Head to Settings and then to Account. While here, tap on the Twitter connection button to complete the process. You will have to log in to your Twitter account to verify the connection.

How to set up auto-tweets on Twitter OnlyFans

Once you have integrated Twitter into your OnlyFans account, you can set your OnlyFans account to be posted automatically when you add new content. This will save you time and energy, which you would have spent opening up Twitter and crafting a new tweet. Use the procedure below to set the auto-tweets:

Login to your account: Use the official link to do so. Tap on "Compose new post": Upload your explicit stuff here and get an excellent caption to attract viewers. Click on the Twitter Icon on that page: This icon is located on the top right corner of your screen.

When you press that 'Post' button on your OnlyFans account, that content will also appear on Twitter. However, your Twitter audience will only see a small chunk of your content. To get the rest of the content, they will have to click on the link automatically inserted into the post. This link will lead them to your OnlyFans post.

What hashtags does OnlyFans use on Twitter?

You may also want to add hashtags when tweeting about your OnlyFans content. Hashtags help users search for specific topics within tweets. By adding these tags, you make sure that your tweet gets noticed easily. Here are the common hashtags used for OnlyFans:

#onlyfanscreator

#onlyfansdotcom

#mustangonlyfans

#onlyfanselite

#onlyfanschile

#onlyfansphotographer

#onlyfansrecruiter

#onlyfansgirlstwerking

#onlyfansmilf

#followmeononlyfans

#uncensoredonlyfans

#onlyfanscreators

#checkoutmyonlyfans

#onlyfansinbio

#guysofonlyfans

#uncensoredononlyfans

#seemoreononlyfans

#onlyfansretreats

#onlyfansstoner

#onlyfansparty

#onlyfanswinner

#onlyfansreal

#onlyfansnsfw

#onlyfansshoutouts

#onlyfanscanappreciate

#onlyfansgetthis

#theonlyfansheallows

#mosqitoesaremyonlyfans

#onlyfansforthefam

#number1andonlyfans

OnlyFans latest developments

OnlyFans suspended its policy change to have seen pornography banned from the site as from October 1st, 2021. The company overturned its decision due to condemnations from sex workers. These sex workers are responsible for OnlyFans' success and get most of their income from the site.

Opening, using, and linking your OnlyFans account to Twitter is that simple. With an Only fans Twitter account, you can share all kinds of content with your followers and get more views to your profile.

