Peter Appiah Thompson, the Mfantsipim head boy who led his school to victory in the 2024 NSMQ, has opened up about a different side of himself beyond academic excellence.

In an interview with the competition's organisers, he unveiled his favourite football team and his dream school.

Mfantsipim head boy and NSMQ star Peter Appiah Thompson is speaking about his favourite team. Image source: NSMQ/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Peter shared his passion for football, noting that his favourite football club was Real Madrid. He also expressed his desire to further his education at KNUST.

While his NSMQ teammates from Mfantsipim mentioned schools abroad, Peter confidently stated that KNUST would be his best pick for an institution to further his education.

"I know this may sound weird, I choose KNUST," he stressed in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Peter becomes first head boy to win NSMQ

Following his remarkable performance at the 2024 NSMQ, Peter Appiah Thompson has won the admiration of many. He is a unique candidate in the contest because he is the first Mfantsipim head boy to lead his school to victory.

Netizens celebrate Peter and teammates

Netizens who saw the video were delighted. They expressed their views in the comment section of the post. Many described Peter's choices as excellent choices.

@Medikal2021 wrote:

"He made the right choice. Kwame Tech is the best University in West Africa."

@mensurohwee wrote:

"The masters."

@Bradley4God wrote:

"This David really dey jie some MOBA 18 guy, can't seem to remember his name."

@_yrncyrus_ wrote:

"Everyone saying Eden is his idol must be studied.Goat in nsmq."

@not_brokenheart wrote:

"He know ball."

Mfantsipim kicks PRESEC out of NSMQ

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mfantsipim School has kicked eight-time champion PRESEC Legon out of the 2024 NSMQ.

PRSEC's unprecedented defeat left netizens with mixed reactions; some rejoiced, while others were heartbroken.

Source: YEN.com.gh