Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met with American rapper Rubi Rose at the Saint Pablo Restaurant in Ghana

Videos of the Ghanaian dancehall musician dinging with the American video vixen have taken over social media

Many people shared diverse opinions in the comment section of the videos posted on Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper's Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy dined with American rapper and OF content creator Rubi Rose at the Saint Pablo Restaurant in Ghana.

Stonebwoy dines with OF creator and rapper Rubi Rose at Saint Pablo Restaurant in Ghana. Image Credit: @therubirose and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy meets Rubi Rose in Ghana

Upon landing in Ghana in the evening on October 31, 2024, and receiving a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, Rubi Rose held a dinner event at a Ghanaian restaurant.

The American rapper booked tables with her team as they enjoyed exquisite meals from the restaurant's menu.

Stonebwoy and his MC, OGee, were there to dine with them and to officially welcome her into the country.

Lovely videos from the night have taken over social media and garnered diverse reactions from Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the video vixen would be joining revellers at the Ace Night Club for a Halloween party.

Rubi Rose's arrival at her dinner.

Stonebwoy's arrival at Rubi Rose's diner.

Reactions to the videos

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians and other social media users regarding the videos:

ghanaba23 said:

"Shatta setting up his ring light nowww 🎥 💡 😂😂😂😂😂 this is one di3333 yawa oooo this is like Chris Brown meeting shugatiti lmaoooo😂😂😂😂"

biggest_flippa_23 said:

"The funny thing is by now Shatta wale Dey use mid night bundle Dey watch. Niqqa hates everything about his colleagues 😂"

trap.evryday said:

"U dey ur bed top dey comment self put put😂😂funny people!"

pure_gold48 said:

"Shatta is setting his ring light"

mcglory_brown said:

"This lady was partying with Tiwa when she was in Naija, so why the comment section as if Stonebwoy is bigger than Tiwa?"

Stonebwoy's brother plays with Adebayor and Okocha

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's younger brother joined the musician's trip to Lome, Togo, for Togolese retired footballer Emmanuel Adebayor's jubilee.

The young man, Selasi, who is a rising footballer, got the opportunity to meet top football stars such as Adebayor and Nigerian football legend J.J. Okocha.

Fans hailed the musician as he shared his brother's explosive moments with the stars online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh