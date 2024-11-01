American rapper and video vixen Rubi Rose landed in Ghana on October 31, 2024, and she held a beautiful dinner at the Saint Pablo Restuarant

She rocked an outfit that showed off her raw backside and her beauty, which she showed off in a video

Her outfit got many people as they questioned her fashion style, while others compared her to Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo

American rapper and video vixen Rubi Rose arrived in Ghana in the evening on October 31, 2024, at the Kotoka International Airport and was given a rousing welcome.

Rubi Rose flaunts her raw backside in shorts and a top. Image Credit: @therubirose

Source: Instagram

Details of Rubi Rose's outfit

Later that night, on the same night of her arrival, Rubi Rose went for dinner at the Saint Pablo Restaurant, where she dined with dancehall musician, Stonebwoy.

For her dinner attire, the He In His Feelings hitmaker rocked a fitted pair of mini shorts designed such that she flaunted her backside and a black spaghetti top.

She completed her look by wearing black and white sneakers and styled her look by carrying a green mini bag.

For Rubi Rose's look, her hair was styled into a ponytail, and the ponytail end was braided with human hair to add extra length.

Rubi Rose's outfit.

Reactions to Rubi Rose's outfit

Many people were taken aback by Rubi Rose's outfit. Many people compared her to Ghanaian-American socialite Efia Odo, who was known to dress in a similar fashion in the past.

The opinions of social media users are below:

hawabarakatu said:

"Efia odo will wear this you people will insult her 🤦‍♀️pretty she’s gorgeous"

mara__hz.peach said:

"Our mothers will wrap clothes around her waist when they see her in this outfit in town oo😂..I trust them"

7th_rawwdogg said:

"Outfit is on point but if you girls do some p3 case 😂😂😂"

khojotod said:

"Efia Odo is more selxy and pretty than her ☹️"

ksd_conscious said:

"Heaven nu de3 it will be hard"

joeyy_crack said:

"Eeeiii wats this she shouldn’t come and influence our ladies ooooo😁😁😁🤭"

Stonebwoy dines with Rubi Rose in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met with American rapper Rubi Rose at the Saint Pablo Restaurant in Ghana.

Videos of the Ghanaian dancehall musician dinging with the American video vixen have taken over social media.

Many people shared diverse opinions in the comment section of the videos posted on Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper's Instagram.

