What is he doing in Ghana? - Azumah Nelson wants Samuel Takyi relocated to US

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson says Samuel Takyi has to move to the United States

According to Azumah Nelson Samuel Takyi needs good counsel to realize his potential

Samuel Takyi won Ghana's only medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, has advised Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi to leave Ghana for the United States of America to realize his dreams.

Azumah Nelson, arguably Ghana's greatest boxer, believes Takyi needs good counsel and the best place to see his career blossom will be in the US.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the former world champion, explained the 20-year-old should come to him for some good advise about his career.

“I fear for Takyi because he doesn’t have good advisors. He is not well counseled; he must run to me now and I will give him a great future career,” Azumah Nelson told the Graphic Sports.

“What is Takyi doing in Ghana, boxing is done in America; he should quickly move to America. He must call me and I will link him up with top American boxing managers and promoters.

“Everyone wants to get a bite of him but he must sit down and think very well about his future. I can help him if he reaches out to me."

Azumah Nelson has revealed his desire to help the young pugilist if he is ready to come to him for advise.

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal after reaching the semi final of the featherweight division in Tokyo.

Despite his heroics, the 20-year-old has been caught between going professional and staying in the amateur division.

Right after the games, he stated on TV he was going pro but few days later he rescinded that decision.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's boxing legend, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, has said that young fighter and Olympic Games medalist, Samuel Takyi, has a huge decision to make about his future.

The 20-year-old fighter has been torn between going professional and staying in the amateur division after winning bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the legendary Ike Quartey, said the decision has to be left with Samuel Takyi after his magnificent achievement in the sport.

