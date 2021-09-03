Top singer, 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, recently called him out on social media, accusing him of staying in the same house as his baby mama

According to her, the singer’s baby mamas always used his kids as an excuse for ‘all sorts of rubbish’

The singer's younger brother, Charles, in a reply to her, noted that perhaps the time was finally right to call out Annie and bring her evil acts to light

Charles' wife, Rosemary has also joined forces with her husband against Annie as she noted that she was trying to damage 2baba's reputation

The drama going on in the Idibia household doesn't seem like it will end anytime soon seeing as 2baba's younger brother, Charles has jumped up to defend his sibling.

Annie had called out the father of her kids on Instagram for sharing the same house with his baby mama.

The beginning

Annie shared series of posts where she called out 2baba and noted all the sacrifices she had made for him and his family who never found her worthy.

Shortly after she did this, 2baba's younger brother, Charles reacted and he penned down a lengthy note where he levelled series of accusations against Annie and claimed that 2baba was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

Charles' wife joins hubby in the fight

Not leaving the fight to Charles alone, his wife, Rosemary also took to Instagram with a message which insinuated that there was more to Annie's excesses in the family.

According to the post, Annie was trying to damage her husband's reputation and he had saved hers by not telling his part of the story.

Annie accuses Charles and family of milking 2baba

2baba Idibia's family continued to air their problems in public and Annie replied the singer’s younger brother, Charles, after he called her out.

Annie noted that Charles had the audacity to insult her and her mother despite living under her roof. She added that 2baba has seven children but his family members wanted to milk him dry.

Not stopping there, Annie also said that Charles was a lazy man because he had a successful brother and that it is a sad situation.

