Fans planning to attend matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will need to pay close attention to stadium regulations

Tournament organisers and host nations have outlined a strict list of prohibited items, including food and umbrellas, to maintain safety inside venues

With thousands set to fill stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico, security measures are set to be tighter than ever

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, thousands of supporters already know which matches they will attend during football’s biggest spectacle.

While ticket prices have sparked debate in recent months, the appetite to witness the tournament live remains enormous. Stadiums across the host nations are expected to be packed despite the high ticket prices.

Yet beyond securing seats and planning pre-match activities, fans must also pay attention to an important detail before arriving at the stadium gates.

From food to umbrellas, fans are not permitted to bring some 22 items into stadiums at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Brad Smith/ISI Photos and Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

22 items banned at World Cup stadiums

Several items will not be permitted inside venues during the competition.

Although FIFA has not released a comprehensive list of all host venues, details published on Gillette Stadium's website offer a strong indication of what supporters should expect. The venue will host seven matches during the tournament.

Since FIFA traditionally enforces the same safety rules across all stadiums, the restrictions are widely expected to apply to the 16 venues located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, per Football Ground Guide.

The full banned list is as follows:

All bags except one-gallon clear plastic freeze bags (max 11″ x 11″), clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC (12″ x 12″ x 6″), and smallest handheld wallets (6.5″ x 4.5″). Animals (other than service animals) Unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones GoPro cameras and video cameras Tripods or monopods Portable folding and/or standalone chairs Seat cushions with pockets or zippers Strollers or baby seats Coolers or containers, including cans, bottles, and kegs Food or beverages Illegal substances Weapons of any kind, including pocket/ utility knives Umbrellas Clothing or signs with wires, batteries or electronic components Selfie sticks or any stick or pole of any size Noisemakers, bullhorns, air horns, vuvuzelas Balloons Beach balls, lacrosse balls, inflated soccer balls, and inflated footballs Fireworks, pyrotechnics, flares Laser pointers Hoverboards and Segways Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by stadium management

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 11 with Mexico and South Africa playing the opening match. Photo by Pool.

Source: Getty Images

Mahama warns Ghanaian fans about visa rules

As travel plans gather momentum, President John Dramani Mahama issued an important message to Ghanaians hoping to attend the tournament abroad.

The president urged supporters to respect visa regulations and return home once the competition ends, warning that violations could threaten Ghana’s restored travel privileges.

On the pitch, Ghana will be preparing for their fifth appearance at the World Cup. The Black Stars have been placed in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

Before their opening match on June 17, coach Otto Addo and his squad will fine-tune preparations through a series of friendly encounters.

Those warm-up fixtures will include tests against Austria and Germany later this month.

With excitement building around the globe, fans planning to attend matches will need to familiarise themselves with stadium rules as they count down to the kickoff of another unforgettable World Cup.

Ghana's World Cup kits leaked online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that images of Ghana's 2026 World Cup kits surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

The Black Stars are expected to wear a white home jersey inspired by Kwaku Ananse, while the away kit features a modern yellow design.

Source: YEN.com.gh