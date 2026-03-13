Applicants on prescriptions have been advised to carry valid doctor’s notes to avoid disqualification during the upcoming medical screening

Fire Officer Ekow Kakra urged candidates to review medical requirements carefully before paying for screening to prevent costly mistakes

Content creator Dora Esinam shared encouraging words with applicants who had not yet received their results and are still 'Pending' on the portal, calling for patience

The Fire Service has urged aspiring security service personnel to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming medical screening scheduled to begin on March 16, 2027.

Fire Officer Kakra warns against unprescribed substances to ensure security service recruitment eligibility during screenings. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a TikTok video addressed to applicants, Fire Officer Ekow Kakra emphasised the importance of adhering to proper medical protocols, particularly for those taking medications, including painkillers.

Officer Kakra advised candidates to carry a valid doctor’s prescription for any strong treatment or remedies they are using.

He warned that traces of unprescribed substances in the bloodstream could lead to immediate disqualification from the recruitment process.

“If you know you are taking any strong painkiller, ensure you attend the screening with a doctor’s prescription. Any unprescribed d.rugs detected will lead to disqualification. Don’t waste your money if you cannot meet these requirements,” he shared.

The guidance seeks to prevent unnecessary disqualifications and ensure that all applicants meet the health standards required for service in the Fire Service, Police Service, and other security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Dora Esinam encourages applicants with 'pending' status

Meanwhile, respected content creator Dora Esinam has courted online attention with her recent post, sharing encouraging words with security service applicants, particularly Category A candidates, who are still awaiting their aptitude test results, with the deadline set to close today.

Publication began on March 4, 2026, and many applicants have received updates confirming their status and whether they qualified for the next recruitment phase.

Others, however, remain in anxious anticipation as their results continue to show 'Pending', fuelling eagerness and uncertainty among the waiting candidates.

Dora Esinam's uplifting message to security service applicants inspires positivity amid an anxious wait for results. Credit image: Dora Esinam, Ghana Army/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In her trending Facebook post, Dora Esinam wrote a heartfelt message to applicants, emphasising patience and positivity:

"Category A, that’s 📌📌A. NVTI/JHS/SPORTSMEN/OTHER CERTIFICATES. Results are dropping today, and many people are already worried because their portal still shows ‘Pending.’ But let me ask you, is the day over yet?"

She continued:

"📌📌 It’s not easy to stay calm while others are already sharing testimonies, but remember every journey has its own timing. 📌📌❣️🤐 Just like a pregnant woman, every blessing needs its full term. Give your miracle the complete nine months to mature. When the time is right, your testimony will also arrive. Stay hopeful and keep the faith. 🙏✨ Akpe ❣️❣️🏇"

Dora Esinam’s words have resonated widely online, reminding Category A applicants to stay calm and optimistic while awaiting their results.

Read the full Facebook post below.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, Dora Esinam also stepped in with timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date for the results to be published, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot if their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly in the frame.

Source: YEN.com.gh