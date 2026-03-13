The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a reduction in electricity and water tariffs, effective 1 April 2026

Electricity tariffs will fall by an average of 4.81 per cent, while water tariffs will decrease by 3.06 per cent

The quarterly review considers factors such as the Ghana Cedi–US dollar exchange rate, domestic inflation, fuel costs, and the electricity generation mix

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a reduction in electricity and water tariffs following its quarterly tariff review.

Effective from 1 April 2026, electricity tariffs will be reduced by an average of 4.81 per cent, while water tariffs will drop by 3.06 per cent.

PURC reduces electricity tariffs by 4.81% and water by 3.06%. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The PURC, in a statement released on Friday, 13 March 2026, stated that the review was conducted in line with its mandate to adjust tariffs quarterly to reflect prevailing economic conditions and operational factors affecting utility service providers in the country.

“The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) wishes to inform consumers of electricity and water that the existing electricity and water tariffs have been reviewed downwards to take effect from 1 April 2026,” the PURC said.

In a report cited on Citinewsroom, the utility regulatory commission explained that the quarterly reviews track movements in indicators such as the Ghana Cedi-US dollar exchange rate, domestic inflation, the electricity generation mix, as well as the cost of fuel,particularly natural gas, used in thermal power generation.

The PURC added that these adjustments are necessary to maintain the real value of tariffs so that utility service providers can remain financially viable while continuing to deliver reliable services to consumers.

PURC's method for electricity and water reductions

As part of its latest review, the PURC applied a projected weighted average exchange rate of GHS11.1931 to US$1 for the second quarter of 2026, based on the three-month interbank average from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026.

This reflects a 6.78 per cent decrease from the previous quarter’s rate of GHS12.0067 to the dollar.

The Commission also used a three-month average inflation rate of 4.17 per cent for the same period, representing a 47.87 per cent decline from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) was set at US$8.0988 per MMBtu, marking a 2.84 per cent increase from the previous rate of US$7.8749 per MMBtu.

The projected electricity generation mix for the quarter remains unchanged, with 20.90 per cent from hydro generation and 79.10 per cent from thermal sources, in accordance with the 2025 Multi-Year Tariff Order.

For the first time, the Commission has also introduced a commercial Electric Vehicle (EV) charging tariff to support Ghana’s transition to green energy.

The PURC expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their continued support as it carries out quarterly tariff reviews under its rate-setting guidelines

The Commission added that it will continue to monitor the operations of regulated utility providers and hold them accountable to ensure improved service delivery and value for money for consumers.

Energy Minister Dr John Jinapor, reacts to rapidly depleting prepaid meters issue. Photo credit: John Jinapor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Energy Minister reacts to depleting prepaid credits

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, had assured Ghanaians that any faulty prepaid electricity meters identified in the ongoing probe will be replaced immediately.

He said the government may compensate consumers if investigations confirm that they have been overcharged.

The Energy Minister has directed the ECG to complete a comprehensive investigation into the rapid credit depletion complaints within seven days.

Source: YEN.com.gh