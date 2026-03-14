Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has made some clarifications after he found out one of his children is not biologically his

In a video, Lil Win indicated that he has more than five biological children, contrary to what the public knows

Lil Win's claims have sparked massive reactions online as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to react

Kumawood actor and singer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has clarified some misunderstandings after he disclosed that one of his children, whom he has been fathering for about nine years, is not his blood.

In a TikTok Live session with two other streamers, the actor said that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out he isn't the biological father of one of his children.

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win clarifies the number of children he has after the DNA test results. Photo credit: @llilwin

Source: Facebook

Although Lil Win did not disclose which one of the kids was affected, he detailed that they were not aware that he was not their biological father.

After he disclosed the DNA results, several Ghanaians on social media tried to figure out which of his five known children was not his.

However, the Kumawood actor urged Ghanaians to stop misreporting his statements since his children are more than five.

"I said one of my children is not biologically mine. I didn't say that all my children are not mine. So stop misreporting the issue. You can ask to see the DNA test results. I have more than five children. One white child and six black children. So stop accusing my ex-wife and current spouse."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Lil Win's DNA claim

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@_Roofman2131gh said:

"I have so much respect for lil win when I watched his video yesterday, he made one point that really touched me, he said If he could take take of orphans and giveaways monies to take care of children he didn’t know, then he had no problem taking care of the child that did wasn’t his after the DNA and he already taking care of the child but it’s rather the mother of the child who doesn’t want him to see the child. It takes a real man to accept that it’s not the child’s fault and that the child deserves the love and care he/she has known since childbirth."

@opinions_tech wrote:

"If you have been following me. I have always advocated for a mandatory DNA test after birth, just as normal tests are conducted."

@thatfrenchdu said:

"What moved him to do the DNA test?"

@brokeguytrying wrote:

"Woman go just dirty you."

@mr_kwabla said:

"Wait, how is it possible for just one child to not be his? Is he referring to a child with his current wife or from a previous relationship? There are so many unanswered questions. Could this even be a mistake on the hospital's part during birth?"

@LexMccarty wrote:

"Low key, he’s going through it."

@Doriginalsource said:

"You go explain tire but no evidence."

Source: YEN.com.gh