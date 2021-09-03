Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, was the bridesmaid for Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson

The wedding was held 10 years ago with Yvonne looking stunning in her bridesmaid attire

Mercy Johnson looked gorgeous in her wedding dress as well

The two movie stars used to be very close in those days; the same cannot be said of their friendship today

A photo of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, serving as a bridesmaid for Nigerian actress’ Mercy Johnson’s wedding 10 years ago has surfaced on the internet.

Yvonne flew all the way to Nigerian for her bridesmaid’s duties as seen in the photo, and she looked so gorgeous in her attire.

Rocking her purple dress with accessories to match, the Princess Tyra screen diva was full of smiles indicating how deeply she loved Mercy and the marriage ceremony as a whole.

A collage of Mercy Johnson with her husband, and Yvonne Nelson. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yvonne also held a bridal fan in her right hand while staring excitedly at her friend.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mercy Johnson, on the other hand, looked good in her wedding gown with a veil over her face.

Even though the ceremony was 10 years ago, their style, design, and everything still look trendy.

The two were very good and close friends in those days, and we cannot tell if they still have that close bond.

Mercy Johnson Celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with husband and 4 kids

Just recently, Mercy Johnson took over social media with beautiful family photos to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary.

The actress and her husband, Prince Okojie, have produced four beautiful children - three girls, and a boy, out of their 10 years of marriage.

Yvonne Nelson's family and business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a report on Yvonne's family and business.

Her daughter, Ryn, was listed among 15 children of popular Ghanaian celebrities, including Jackie Appiah.

We also published a report on Yvonne Nelson's pre-school Just Like Mama, located at East Legon Hills.

Stonebwoy and wife on how they started

In other news, a video showing how Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Louisa started, has warmed hearts.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

Source: Yen.com.gh