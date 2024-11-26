Nana Yeboah, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, narrated how he escaped death after getting poisoned by a friend

He noted that this friend came to visit and poisoned one of the drinks he served while he was not looking, but he luckily did not drink it

The actor noted that this experience made him fear human beings, sharing that he called the friend to let him know the plan did not work

Popular Ghanaian actor Nana Yeboah has disclosed how he narrowly escaped being poisoned by a friend.

Nana Yeboah narrates how he was poisoned by a friend. Photo source: nanayeboah

In an interview on the Okukuseku show with Emelia Brobbey, he recounted the frightening incident that made him question human trust.

Nana Yeboah explained that the friend visited him at home and served drinks as a gesture of hospitality. He said while he was briefly away, the friend poisoned one of the drinks, but luckily, he did not drink it right away. He shared that he stored it in the refrigerator for later.

According to him, when he eventually decided to drink it, he poured some into a cup, but he noticed something was wrong with the juice. Upon examining the drink closely, he realised it had been contaminated. He said this turn of events immediately pointed him toward his friend as the culprit.

Nana Yeboah's story sparks reactions

araba parker said:

"Eiii nipa hu ye hu papa."

Kekeli Borngreat said:

"Herhhhhh this thing hmmmmmmmm🥺"

PrettyQueen1 reacted:

"Hmmm, some friends are dangerous , we should be aware of fake friends."

obaagifty875 said:

"eii we should be vigilant like Nana yeboah o. cos this can kill if u are not vigilant."

Mary Mary

"How did he know its his friend."

king reacted:

"Hmmm this so-called best friend."

Seniorman Layla loses YouTube channel to friend

Seniorman Layla was also a victim of betrayal from a friend as he lost his YouTube channel under sad circumstances.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor's friend also made away with his earnings.

Seniorman Layla shared how the ordeal made it hard for him to trust or help people, due to the distress the situation had caused him.

