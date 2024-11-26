Medikal joined in on the toy gun craze trending on social media as he played the viral game with an associate in a video that has gone viral

In the video, the musician and his friend exchanged shots as they tried to get the better of each other, hiding behind sofas in a living room

The popular toy gun, which has made a comeback, has become a craze among Ghanaian youth, as recent trends show

Ghanaian musician Medikal has joined the trending toy gun challenge that is taking over social media.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, Medikal and one of his associates rolled back the clock to their childhood where they engaged in a friendly but competitive game where they feigned firing shots at each other while hiding behind sofas in a living room.

Medikal tries out the toy gun challenge with a friend in a video. Photo source: medikal

Source: Instagram

The toy gun, which uses toy stones as bullets, has made a comeback among Ghanaian youth. Once popular in the past, the toy gun is now sparking a new craze, with several videos showing young people using them to shoot at each other in public spaces playfully.

The toy has become a symbol of nostalgia, and its return to the streets reminds many of their childhood.

Medikal's participation in the trend has sparked reactions from social media users, with many finding it amusing.

Medikal participates in toy gun challenge

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Yaa Adoma wrote:

"This would have been Medikal and Fella."

unsettled 45 commented:

"Aden Medikal no he's gone for robbery before anaa see how he changed armor."

Khobhy vibes said:

"The way he changed the gun koraa fun me 😂."

Abenaportia🦋❤️💖🖇️commented:

"The shooting game don reach headquarters 😂."

🌹MINA🌹reacted:

"You people go do aaaa we can't buy this gun in December ."

Medikal brags about haircut

Medikal's participation in the toy gun challenge is not the only thing he has done recently that has caught the attention of Ghanaians.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician bragged about the most amount of money he had spent on a haircut.

Medikal's GH¢16k haircut left many people astonished as they shared their opinions in the comments section.

