Adom Kyei-Duah: Ghanaian Televangelist Sings About His 'Miraculous' Sobolo
- The leader of Ghana's infamous Philadelphia movement, Adom Kyei-Duah has joined the trending 'Wo Maame Baako' frenzy
- Adom Kyei-Duah impressed his congregants as he sang on stage and obsessed over the 'miraculous' beverage
- His performance, which seems to have divided Ghanaians, has gained significant traction on social media
Ghanaian televangelist and leader of the Believers Worship Centre Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah appears to have discovered a fitting soundbite to promote his 'miraculous' sobolo beverage.
Reports indicate that his congregants, who believe the beverage to be a symbol of Jesus Christ's blood, depend on it for for spiritual and financial breakthroughs.
In a clip sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adom Kyei-Duah was spotted heartily singing about his product during a church service.
The Philadelphia Movement leader changed the lyrics of Oboy CJ's trending TikTok soundbite 'Wo Maame Baako' soundbite to promote his beverage.
While Adom Kyei-Duah's congregation were elated to witness his ministration, several Ghanaians raised concerns about his act and the potency of the beverage.
Adom Kyei-Duah sobolo song stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Adom Kyei-Dah's new soundbite.
KING DAVID said:
"😂😂 Sofo you are too much Ghanaians will never understand until you are no more."
Dominic Owusu🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 wrote:
"I don’t know the reason why the government are not protecting our mums 🥺🥺."
THE CROSS noted:
"Someone dress like him for comedy n this man got angry n warned them. U see how this world is."
Alfredo Qweccy Criscito remarked:
"Oh Ghana, so can't a pastor play with the members why all dis insults eeh."
Aiden 🦍 shared:
"By now someone is typing “God bless you papa 😂😂😂😂."
THE CROSS added:
"So this man can use someone's song in his church, but nobody can dress like him."
Adom Kyei-Duah sprays cash on congregants
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Adom Kyei-Duah had flaunted his wealth in church by spraying cash while on the pulpit.
During the church service, other church members took a cue from the pastor and started spraying cash on the congregation, including on the pastor's wife.
The televangelist's opulent display while his church members cheered him on garnered significant traction online.
