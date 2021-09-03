Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, held a plush party as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The party which came off at the Trasacco residence of Obofour saw many prominent Ghanaian pastors in attendance.

Among them was International God's Way Church founder, Bishop Daniel Obinim, who graced the occasion with his wife, Florence. They arrived at the party with some style and swag.

In videos from the party sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obinim and his wife who were dressed in fine outfits were seen being ushered into the living room by Obofour.

Already seated in the room were some pastors. Obinim and Florence went round to exchange greetings before taking their seats.

Later, Obinim and Florence were spotted at the main party grounds where they had fun like other guests.

At a point, the couple joined Obofowaa and her husband on the dancefloor to show off some moves while spraying cash on the celebrant.

