A video showing a beautiful act that is being called the "football challenge" is warming many hearts on social media

In the media file, a couple performed a lot of moves while keeping a football stuck between them

The video has gathered a lot of reactions online and YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting ones

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful and adorable couple has generated a lot of reactions on social media after they introduced a new social media challenged that is being dubbed the "football challenge".

More about the challenge

The couple was seen in the video that is fast being circulated on social media, keeping a ball in between them from falling whilst performing different kinds of moves.

It was not explicitly stated how long the moves were rehearsed for, but it is apparent that a lot of practice needed to be put in for the act to be performed so effortlessly.

Ghanaian couple start beautiful football challenge; video causes massive stir online Credit: Ghgossip_hq

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What Ghanaians are saying

Ghanaians could not keep their reactions to themselves after they watched the rather hilarious and heartwarming video.

Below were some of their comments

Fatima Zakari compared the challenge to another

This challenge is better than the crate madness. At least some wives will get the chance to play with their husbands.

Love Adjoa Boatemaa mentioned

You can only do this with your husband or wife…try this with ur boyfriend or girlfriend ..the ball will fall p333

Jean Kamano stated

This is what we call challenge' those loosing their lives with creates challenge that nonsense must stop. Lovely video

Badjo Adinorkie Nomo opined

I went to get the ball but when i got home i realize it takes two to tangle....i don't have bra kwame sef

See the video below

Crate challenge winner

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian daredevil has set a record with the viral crate challenge with what appears to be the highest level of crates ever attempted in a new video-making rounds online.

The man was seen readying himself to take part in the challenge as the video showed the crates he was going to climb.

In the video, the man wearing a long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and shoes was seen beaming with smiles before the daunting task.

Source: Yen.com.gh