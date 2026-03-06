Ghana@69: List of Dignitaries Spotted at Independence Day Celebration Ground Evokes Joy
As Ghana marks its 69th Independence Anniversary, the nation reflects on its remarkable journey since gaining sovereignty on March 6, 1957.
Led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other recognisable leaders, Ghana fought tirelessly for independence, establishing the foundation for a sovereign nation. Today, that historic milestone is celebrated under the theme: “Building Prosperity, Inspiring Hope.”
Speaking during the celebrations, the President emphasised that the theme is more than ceremonial, stating:
"This theme represents the covenant between the government and the governed. It stresses that every decision and policy we make must foster prosperity and hope for every Ghanaian."
The 2026 grand event was held at the Jubilee House in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
Below are some of the dignitaries from various sectors and industries, representing their respective groups, who were present at the Independence Day celebration grounds:
- Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs
- Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader in Parliament
- Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health
- Hajia Charity Asoema, Deputy Director-General of NADMO, in charge of stores
- Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
- Hon. Brogya Genfi, Deputy Minister for Defence
- Hon. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Special Envoy for Reparations
- Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress
- Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie
- Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach
- Several traditional leaders and other prominent figures
