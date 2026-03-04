Dr Timilehin Oluseye swept all eight awards at his residency graduation in the United States of America, marking a historic and inspiring academic milestone

A Nigerian-born doctor living in the United States has captured widespread online attention after receiving eight prestigious awards during his medical residency graduation, a feat many have described as historic and inspirational.

Dr Timilehin Oluseye was celebrated in a YouTube video shared by MADE IN AFRICA, where friends and well-wishers were heard chanting in admiration as he stepped forward to receive his honours.

“You deserve it. Go get your flowers. Thank you, Jesus. Congratulations,” a friend declared joyfully as cheers filled the room.

Dr Oluseye reportedly became the first Black person to sweep all eight awards, having outperformed all his peers across key metrics throughout his residency programme.

His remarkable performance has since drawn praise from across social media platforms, with many hailing his intelligence, discipline and resilience.

About Nigeria's Dr Timilehin Oluseye

According to reports by his affiliate institution, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, in Louisiana, United States, Dr Oluseye’s journey began in Lagos, Nigeria, where he grew up as the second of four children in a bustling household.

“My deep-seated desire to make a difference in people’s lives and my unwavering commitment to saving lives led me on a path to becoming a physician,” he says.

“This choice, while distinct from my family’s legacy of surgeons, felt like the right one. However, I faced uncertainty about how to merge my extroverted nature with the practice of medicine, a quest that required me to complete medical school.”

With limited medical school slots in Nigeria and a growing number of aspiring students, he graduated with degrees in microbiology and immunology in 2007 and 2008 and began exploring opportunities abroad.

“Russia presented itself as an option, though my family had reservations about sending their extroverted child to a distant, cold and unfamiliar land,” Dr Oluseye says. “Yet, my faith in a higher purpose guided me, and I embarked on a journey to Russia to study medicine.”

Adjusting to life in Russia proved difficult, and he considered returning home after just two months.

“However, life took an unexpected turn when I formed deep connections with fellow Christians from around the world, uniting for a common cause,” he says. “We ventured into medical outreaches, spreading the gospel and providing care to underserved communities in southern Russia. My role as a worship leader in this ministry further strengthened my commitment to medicine and community development.”

He later described his decision to study in Russia as divinely orchestrated.

“What I thought was a personal choice to study in Russia turned out to be a higher calling, as I met my wife and partner there,” Dr Oluseye says. “Together, we sang, ministered and used our musical talents to connect with people from various backgrounds.”

Dr Timilehin Oluseye speaks on overcoming rejections

Dr Oluseye’s path was not without adversity. He encountered racism and challenges in environments with limited diversity, experiences that strengthened his resilience, perseverance and courage.

After completing his clinical training in Russia, he furthered his medical education in Houston, where he undertook clinical rotations and licensing examinations. Yet, securing a U.S. residency seemed almost impossible.

“The dream of securing a residency in the U.S. seemed unattainable after numerous unsuccessful attempts,” he says. “Fears and anxieties started to creep in, and I was on the brink of giving up.”

Then came a turning point.

“I saw myself in a boardroom filled with residents and students in a rural setting, a vision that reassured me of my mission,” Dr Oluseye says. “With newfound determination, I shifted my focus to the Caribbean, completing my internship and fulfilling all the requirements to practice as a physician in England.”

He subsequently worked as a general practitioner in the United Kingdom, gaining experience in geriatrics and gastroenterology, while continuing to apply annually for U.S. residency placements.

“Finally, after five years of relentless effort and over 500 rejections, I received the news that I had matched into LSU Rural Family Medicine at Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa,” Dr Oluseye says.

“This remarkable turn of events occurred just four months into my marriage. A year later, my spouse joined me in the program, and together, we became licensed physicians in England, the Caribbean and resident physicians in Bogalusa, Louisiana.”

He describes his journey as a testament to faith and perseverance.

“Despite the countless obstacles, I held on to my dreams and never gave up,” he says. “It was no coincidence that the program I joined was affiliated with a missionary hospital, Our Lady of the Angels.”

Dr Oluseye shared his story with students during a day with the Angels, expressing hope that his experiences would inspire the next generation.

“Regardless of the circumstances, with courage, resilience and unwavering faith, we can triumph over life’s challenges and make a positive impact on the world,” Dr Oluseye says.

His eight-award triumph now stands not only as a personal milestone but also as a powerful symbol of excellence, determination and the global impact of Nigerian professionals in medicine.

