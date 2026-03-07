Barcelona have offered Andreas Christensen a two-year contract extension, but the Danish defender must decide

Despite being sidelined with injury, Andreas Christensen remains a subject of transfer interest across Europe and Saudi Arabia

With his Barcelona contract set to expire soon, the 29-year-old centre-back is carefully evaluating his future at the club

Contract discussions are already underway at FC Barcelona as the club begins planning for players whose deals are approaching their expiry dates.

Among the cases currently under review is that of Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen, whose future at the Catalan giants remains uncertain.

According to Barcablaugranes, the 29-year-old defender is currently sidelined with an injury and is working his way back to full fitness.

His existing contract with Barcelona runs out on June 30, placing him among several players whose long-term situations must soon be resolved.

Christensen is not the only high-profile name in this category. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny are also nearing the final stages of their agreements, leaving the club with important decisions to make regarding squad continuity.

Despite his absence from the pitch, dialogue between the defender and Barcelona officials has already started. According to Sempre Barca, Christensen’s representative, Simon Oliveira, recently met with sporting director Deco at a hotel located close to the Camp Nou area.

During the meeting, Barcelona presented a proposal aimed at keeping Christensen at the club for a longer period. The offer reportedly includes a two-year contract extension, signalling that the Spanish champions still see value in the experienced defender.

Proposal to reduce Andreas Christensen's salary

While Barcelona are keen to retain Christensen, the new deal reportedly includes a notable salary reduction compared to his current earnings.

The club has been attempting to restructure its wage bill in recent seasons as part of broader financial adjustments, meaning several players have been asked to accept revised terms.

For Christensen, remaining in Barcelona remains an appealing possibility. The defender joined the club in the summer of 2022 after leaving Chelsea FC on a free transfer, quickly establishing himself as a dependable option in defence.

Off the pitch, the Danish international is believed to be settled in Catalunya with his family, which could play a significant role in any decision about his future.

However, interest from elsewhere may complicate matters. Despite his current injury setback, Christensen continues to attract attention from clubs across Europe.

In addition, teams in Saudi Arabia are reportedly monitoring his situation closely as they search for experienced defensive reinforcements.

For now, the defender’s primary focus is regaining full fitness and returning to action before the campaign concludes.

As Sempre Barca stated, Barcelona still appreciate his tactical awareness, versatility, and professionalism, qualities that have made him a valued member of the squad.

In the coming months, Christensen will need to weigh Barcelona’s proposal against interest from abroad before deciding where he will play next season.

