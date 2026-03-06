Ghana is abuzz as citizens celebrate their 69th year of independence from colonial rule.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana@69: Iconic Fugu Garment Takes Centre Stage in Independence Day Celebrations

Source: UGC

This year’s celebrations have also become an avenue to showcase the nation’s customary traditional garments, drawing attention both locally and globally.

The spotlight on Ghana’s iconic fugu attire emerged after an online banter erupted between Ghanaians and Zambians regarding the garment worn by President John Dramani Mahama during a courtesy visit to Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema in early February 2026.

President Mahama wore a decent fugu top paired with black trousers, but images shared online prompted some Zambian netizens to incorrectly comment that he was wearing a women’s blouse.

The remark sparked widespread reactions from Ghanaians, who quickly took the opportunity to educate audiences, especially Zambians, about the cultural significance of the garment.

Renowned media personality Wode Maya joined the conversation, using his social media platforms to explain the history and importance of the fugu, helping to end online misconceptions. The discussion gained massive global attention, with many citizens participating in a celebratory display of national pride.

The following day, many Ghanaians declared it “Fugu Friday”, bringing out their fugu attire across workplaces, streets, and even in the Parliament of Ghana, where members wore the traditional garment while attending sessions.

Read the Facebook details below.

Zambia's president addresses fugu banter

The online banter eventually reached the Zambian government.

In a remarkable gesture of respect, President Hakainde Hichilema publicly addressed the discussion and joined in celebrating Ghana’s cultural heritage.

In a surprising move, he announced tax-free importation of fugu for personal use, prompting admiration from citizens across Africa.signalling

During the celebration, Hon. Rodney Malindi Sikumba, Minister of Tourism and Livingstone Central MP for Zambia, was spotted wearing Ghanaian fugu, signalling unity and a shared appreciation of African traditions.

Read the X post below.

Kwame Nkrumah rocks fugu to declare independence

Archival footage and widely circulated images capture Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his team standing atop what is now Black Stars Square, dressed in the traditional fugu garment.

The attire, paired with matching caps, symbolised unity, cultural pride, and the dignity of a nation poised to assert its sovereignty. The visual remains an iconic representation of Ghanaian heritage, capturing a defining moment in the country’s history.

Wearing the fugu, the African Giant, Nkrumah, formally declared Ghana an independent state, marking the beginning of the nation’s journey as a free and sovereign country. The garment’s historical significance continues to resonate today, inspiring Ghanaians to honour their traditions while reflecting on the courage and vision that shaped the country’s independence.

Source: YEN.com.gh