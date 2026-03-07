The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has condemneda missile attack on a Ghanaian peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon that left some soldiers critically injured

Ghana's Battalion Headquarters was struck by missiles during ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the attack and stated that two soldiers were injured while others were traumatised, and the Officers’ Mess facility at the base was destroyed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has strongly condemned a missile attack on a Ghanaian peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon that left some soldiers critically injured.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed the attack. They indicated that it occurred on the evening of Friday, March 6, 2026, when the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was hit with two missile strikes between 17:45 and 17:52 local time.

UNIFIL says it has initiated an investigation into the missile attack on Ghanaian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. Photo credit: UNIFIL

Source: Twitter

In a statement, the UN peacekeeping mission confirmed that the attack happened when intense shelling and air strikes struck near a UNIFIL position in Al Qawzah in southwestern Lebanon.

“Amid heavy firing this evening, three peacekeepers were injured inside their base in Al Qawzah,” UNIFIL said.

According to the mission, the most seriously injured peacekeeper has been taken to a hospital in Beirut for treatment, while the two others are receiving medical care at a UNIFIL medical facility.

In the statement, UNIFIL emphasised that peacekeepers operating under an international mandate must never be targeted.

“It is unacceptable that peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks are targeted. Any attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701 and may amount to a war crime,” the statement added.

UNIFIL indicated that it has initiated an investigation to determine what led to the attack and has yet to identify the source of the fire.

“The UNIFIL will investigate the circumstances of this terrible event,” the mission stated.

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate following the expanding confrontation involving Israel, Iran and allied forces across the region.

Southern Lebanon has become an increasingly volatile theatre due to ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

UNIFIL has constantly called on all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety of peacekeepers and civilians, warning that continued attacks threaten to further destabilise an already fragile region.

UNIFIL peacekeepers, including the Ghanaian contingent, operate in a buffer zone along the Israel–Lebanon border established under United Nations Security Council mandates to monitor ceasefire arrangements and prevent hostilities between the two sides.

Source: YEN.com.gh