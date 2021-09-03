A number of ladies from the University of Ghana have given profound advice to their mates who make money from sleeping around

According to them, engaging in the act just to make money does not bring long term fulfillment

They also cited the risk of getting STIs as a major reason

Some university ladies have spoken in an interview, explaining to their colleagues why it is important to keep chaste and find wholesome means of making the money they need.

Before giving their pieces of advice, however, the University of Ghana ladies listed the understandable reasons for which many ladies engage in the act in the first place.

According to Catheline, a lot of girls find themselves in a circle of friends who have a lot of flashy items that are expensive to afford, and in order to meet up, they have to find illegitimate ways of making money.

Another lady indicated that parents are usually unable to meet the financial demands of their daughters, particularly as many regards the requests to be unnecessary.

Therefore, in order to still be able to acquire what they want, the young ladies find their own way.

In addition to this, some of the University of Ghana ladies stated that the promise of job offers after school by some well-to-do men makes them fall for the temptation.

The ladies, however, concluded by advising their colleagues who are into that habit to put a stop to it as it does not bring total fulfillment in life at the end and also exposes them to many complicated problems including unwanted pregnancies and STIs.

